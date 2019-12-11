It’s nearly Christmas.
And that one music-loving, vinyl-spinning, Joy Division T-shirt-wearing, “High Fidelity”-quoting music nerd on your list is the hardest to shop for.
I get it. As a fellow music nerd who’s said the iconic line in “High Fidelity” — “What came first, the music or the misery?” — in conversation more than once, I know that we’re hard to shop for. Part of the thing is being at the forefront, listening to the new releases, seeing the cool shows, collecting memorabilia and reading all the stuff. We’ve pretty much heard it all at this point. What other kind of gift could you get us?
Well, I have some suggestions for the audiophile on your list, and very little of it is actually music.
Ear Plugs
Headphone Stand
Garth Brooks, “The Legacy Collection”
Rolling Stones, “Let It Bleed”
Shower Speaker
“Hard to Handle: The Life and Death of the Black Crowes”
“The Hard Times: The First 40 Years”
“Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back)”
Ben Folds Five 01 ED092712 (copy)
Streaming Subscription
Record dividers
Tegan and Sara, “High School”
Green Day’s Oakland Coffee
Our best concert photos of 2019
Relive your favorite local shows with some of our best photos.