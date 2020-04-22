The Bookworm is holding a puzzle exchange to help families quarantining at home beat boredom.

The bookstore is accepting donations for the exchange and is offering store credit for each donation based on the puzzle's number of pieces. The store is not accepting puzzles intended for younger audiences, as demand right now is mostly for puzzles with 500 or more pieces.

Puzzle pickup will be available beginning Sunday. In exchange, The Bookworm is accepting monetary donations for the Food Bank for the Heartland. The suggested donation is $5 per puzzle.

The Bookworm is located at 2501 S. 90th St. For more information on the puzzle exchange, visit the store's Facebook page.

April photos: Nebraska faces coronavirus

1 of 44

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email