St. Patrick’s Day is almost here. And while you don’t have to be Irish to celebrate, you should still have a plan in place if you want to have a good time. Whether you’re after green beer, corned beef and cabbage or some family-friendly fun, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our not-at-all-exhaustive list of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Omaha area.

Nightlife

St. Patrick’s Day block party

6 a.m. Tuesday at Annie’s Irish Pub, 1101 Davenport St.

The party in downtown Omaha’s Capitol District will include free Irish breakfast for early arrivers, live music, food and games like gladiator-style jousting.

Clancy’s St. Patrick’s Day Party

6 a.m. Tuesday at Clancy’s, 2905 S. 168th St.

Early birds at the party can enjoy Irish coffee and green bagels and doughnuts. Live music starts at noon.

St. Patrick’s Day at Beer Corner USA

10 a.m. Tuesday at Beer Corner USA, 3578 Farnam St.

The daylong party will feature Irish food and drink specials.

St. Pawty’s Day

3 p.m. Tuesday at Barks n Brews, 13730 P St.

In addition to drinks and food for the humans, the dog-friendly bar will also have green dog beer and treats.

20200312_go_stpats

Ben Tagtow of Centennial, Colorado, drinks a pint of green beer while celebrating St. Patrick's Day before dawn at Annie's Irish Pub on March 17, 2018.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl

4 p.m. Saturday at Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St.

Several downtown bars will participate in the crawl. Register at crawlwith.us/omaha/stpattys.

Blarney Stone 5K run

4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St.

Get some exercise in before your party. The run will also include food, drinks and a DJ. Register at u2canrun.rocks.

‘Boondock Saints’ movie party

7 p.m. Tuesday at Alamo Drafthouse Midtown, 3201 Farnam St., Suite 6111

Looking for a more low-key celebration? Spend a night at the movies watching this cult favorite about a pair of Irish Catholic brothers who take on the mob.

Family-friendly fun

20200312_go_stpats

Blue the horse sports a coat of green during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Omaha.

St. Patrick’s Day parade

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Omaha

The annual Ancient Order of Hibernians parade starts at 15th and Howard Streets and will go east on Harney Street to 11th Street, south to Howard Street and west to 14th Street.

St. Patty’s Day at the Park

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way

Omaha band Shenanigans will perform, and there will also be food — including corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie — for purchase, plus games and other fun.

St. Patrick’s Day crafts

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St.

The fun will include a storytime, a game and a rainbow craft activity. Kids are encouraged to wear green.

20200312_go_stpats(3)

Jeff Boicourt eats a special St. Patrick's Day breakfast of Lucky Charms and Guinness at The Dubliner on March 17, 2018. 

Eat while you drink

Cunningham’s Pub and Grill

10904 West Dodge Road

A limited menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie. Opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Brazen Head Irish Pub

319 N. 78th St.

Corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips and country cottage pie from 11 a.m. into the evening Tuesday.

Clancy’s, Clancy’s Tent next to the Office Lounge

2905 S. 168th St., 1266 S. 119th St.

The west location switches from green bagels and doughnuts to corned beef and cabbage at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The same thing will be available at the Office Lounge until supplies run out.

Paddy McGown’s

4506 Center St.

They serve corned beef and cabbage on the 17th of every month, and St. Patrick’s Day is no different. It will be part of a limited menu.

Sean O’Casey’s

2523 S. 140th Ave.

Corned beef and cabbage will be available all day and all night Tuesday, an employee said.

Donohue’s Pub

3232 L St.

Corned beef and cabbage follows an Irish breakfast, and is available all day Tuesday after that.

Music

The Timsmen

3:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Green Room, 306 S. 16th St.

Matt Wallace and the Timsmen will play a special happy-hour show at this downtown spot.

Concert and karaoke

Noon Tuesday at The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St.

Dr. Webb will kick things off at noon, and Daniel and the Deliverance will follow with a four-hour set at 3 p.m. If you stay for a while longer, you can take the stage yourself for karaoke starting at 10 p.m.

Omaha Pipes & Drums

8:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Choo-Choo Bar & Grill, 14240 U St.

Have you ever heard the Omaha Pipes & Drums? It’s the local group that champions bagpiping and traditional drumming. And they’re very, very good.

402-444-3118, cory.gilinsky@owh.com

