St. Patrick’s Day is almost here. And while you don’t have to be Irish to celebrate, you should still have a plan in place if you want to have a good time. Whether you’re after green beer, corned beef and cabbage or some family-friendly fun, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our not-at-all-exhaustive list of St. Patrick’s Day festivities in the Omaha area.
Nightlife
St. Patrick’s Day block party 6 a.m. Tuesday at Annie’s Irish Pub, 1101 Davenport St.
The party in downtown Omaha’s Capitol District will include free Irish breakfast for early arrivers, live music, food and games like gladiator-style jousting.
Clancy’s St. Patrick’s Day Party 6 a.m. Tuesday at Clancy’s, 2905 S. 168th St.
Early birds at the party can enjoy Irish coffee and green bagels and doughnuts. Live music starts at noon.
St. Patrick’s Day at Beer Corner USA 10 a.m. Tuesday at Beer Corner USA, 3578 Farnam St.
The daylong party will feature Irish food and drink specials.
3 p.m. Tuesday at Barks n Brews, 13730 P St.
In addition to drinks and food for the humans, the dog-friendly bar will also have green dog beer and treats.
Ben Tagtow of Centennial, Colorado, drinks a pint of green beer while celebrating St. Patrick's Day before dawn at Annie's Irish Pub on March 17, 2018.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Crawl 4 p.m. Saturday at Dubliner Pub, 1205 Harney St. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Peak Performance, 519 N. 78th St.
Get some exercise in before your party. The run will also include food, drinks and a DJ. Register at u2canrun.rocks.
‘Boondock Saints’ movie party 7 p.m. Tuesday at Alamo Drafthouse Midtown, 3201 Farnam St., Suite 6111
Looking for a more low-key celebration? Spend a night at the movies watching this cult favorite about a pair of Irish Catholic brothers who take on the mob.
Family-friendly fun
Blue the horse sports a coat of green during the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day parade in downtown Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday in downtown Omaha
The annual Ancient Order of Hibernians parade starts at 15th and Howard Streets and will go east on Harney Street to 11th Street, south to Howard Street and west to 14th Street.
St. Patty’s Day at the Park 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way
Omaha band Shenanigans will perform, and there will also be food — including corned beef and cabbage and shepherd’s pie — for purchase, plus games and other fun.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Fat Brain Toys, 16909 Burke St.
The fun will include a storytime, a game and a rainbow craft activity. Kids are encouraged to wear green.
Jeff Boicourt eats a special St. Patrick's Day breakfast of Lucky Charms and Guinness at The Dubliner on March 17, 2018.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eat while you drink Cunningham’s Pub and Grill
A limited menu will feature corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash and shepherd’s pie. Opens at 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Corned beef and cabbage, fish and chips and country cottage pie from 11 a.m. into the evening Tuesday.
Clancy’s, Clancy’s Tent next to the Office Lounge 2905 S. 168th St., 1266 S. 119th St.
The west location switches from green bagels and doughnuts to corned beef and cabbage at 11 a.m. Tuesday. The same thing will be available at the Office Lounge until supplies run out.
They serve corned beef and cabbage on the 17th of every month, and St. Patrick’s Day is no different. It will be part of a limited menu.
Corned beef and cabbage will be available all day and all night Tuesday, an employee said.
Corned beef and cabbage follows an Irish breakfast, and is available all day Tuesday after that.
Music 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Green Room, 306 S. 16th St.
Matt Wallace and the Timsmen will play a special happy-hour show at this downtown spot.
Noon Tuesday at The Down Under Lounge, 3530 Leavenworth St.
Dr. Webb will kick things off at noon, and Daniel and the Deliverance will follow with a four-hour set at 3 p.m. If you stay for a while longer, you can take the stage yourself for karaoke starting at 10 p.m.
8:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Choo-Choo Bar & Grill, 14240 U St.
Have you ever heard the Omaha Pipes & Drums? It’s the local group that champions bagpiping and traditional drumming. And they’re very, very good.
Watch the St. Patrick’s Day parade, meet Cat in the Hat and 20+ other fun things to do this weekend
Take a selfie with the Cat in the Hat
Come to Nebraska Furniture Mart on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take a selfie with Dr. Seuss’ Cat in the Hat for free. There will also be a free kids' craft workshop from noon to 2 p.m. The event will take place in the event center, which is inside the electronics and appliance store. The Nebraska Furniture Mart is located at 700 S. 72nd St.
More.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Learn about the signs of spring
This weekend, venture out to Heron Haven, 11809 Old Maple Road, at 10 a.m. for their Wetland Program. During the event, you’ll learn about the signs of spring. Afterward, come inside for several activities, including making recycled newspaper seed “bombs” to scatter in your yard, garden or just grow in a pot.
More.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Make a butterfly craft
Come to the Council Bluffs Public Library on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. to use yarn and weaving skills to create a colorful spring butterfly. The craft is for kids in fourth through sixth grades. The library is located at 400 Willow Ave.
More.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out a life-sized Candy Land
Come to Omaha’s Children Museum to see the life-sized Candy Land board this weekend. The fun will include building Lifesaver cars, a candy-themed science show and meeting the Candy Land characters. Hours are Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. All activities are included with museum admission, which is $14 for kids and adults ages 2 to 59, $13 for seniors and free for member families and children under 2.
More.
OMAHA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM
Tour a local fire station
On Friday, come to Omaha Fire Station #23, located at 9090 N. 30th St., for a storytime organized by the Omaha Public Library. Children of all ages are welcome to the storytime, which goes from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Children can sing, play, read, talk and write during the event. Families will then enjoy a presentation and a tour of the fire station. Admission is free.
More.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out Make Omaha
Come to Do Space this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the second annual Make Omaha event. This free, family-friendly innovation and technology showcase celebrates local tech-driven makers, inventors and businesses who are using state-of-the-art tools in their work. Makers are of all ages and backgrounds. Do Space is located at 7205 Dodge St.
More.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Go on a gnome hunt
Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure will host a gnome hunt through March 22. Come have fun discovering the gnomes’ hiding places using clues and a map. The activity is good for people of all ages and abilities. If you visit March 14, you can also make a leprechaun craft from 1 to 3 p.m. to take home. The fun is included with admission, which is $12 for adults, $10 for kids ages 3 to 12 and free for kids 2 and younger. Arbor Day Farm Tree Adventure is located at 2611 Arbor Ave. in Nebraska City.
More.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Learn about gardening
Come to City Sprouts South Community Garden at 1815 N St. from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday to learn how to prune fruit trees to maximize production and easier harvesting. The class will be led primarily in Spanish. Admission is $5 for all ages. Advanced registration is required.
More.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Learn about Greek mythology
On Saturday, come to the Sadlebrook Library, 14850 Laurel Ave., for a Pi Day Greek Mythology Festival. The fun will include a storytime at 10:30 a.m., as well as crafts and a labyrinth to explore. There will also be “chariot racing” and archery. No registration is required. The event goes until noon.
More.
JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Celebrate Pi Day
AIM Brain Exchange, 1902 Howard St., will host Pi Day at the Brain Exchange on Saturday from 1 to 3:30 p.m. There will be lots of pi-themed tech activities for kids and families. Plus, the person who can recite the most digits of Pi gets to toss a fresh-made pie in the face of one of the Brain Exchange staff. The event is free but registration is required.
More.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Make your own basketball game
Lowe’s will host a DIY Kids Workshop on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. With their parents' help, kids can build a tabletop basketball game. Register at your favorite location by clicking
here.
PEXELS.COM
Visit Omaha's parks
Omaha is home to more than 200 parks, and many include playgrounds, trails and other attractions. Check out a list of popular parks
here and explore a new park with your kids.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Visit an indoor play area
The Omaha metro area has several indoor play areas for families to enjoy. They include
Backyard Playworld and BounceU in Omaha, and Jumpin Jax in Papillion. Oak View Mall and Westroads Mall also have fun indoor play areas. Check out Approach Climbing Gym at 4923 S. 72nd St. It offers day passes, instructional classes, youth programs and more. Several local gymnastic places also have open gym time, including Metro Stars Gymnastics, Premier Gymnastics, Airborne Academy, Go! Kids Gym and Kid's Body Shop. Eugene T. Mahoney State Park, 28500 W. Park Highway in Ashland, Nebraska, features an on-site indoor activity center.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Go roller skating
Take an afternoon to go roller skating with your kids. You can laugh at each other while you fall down again and again. Check out
Skate City, 1220 S. Fort Crook Road in Bellevue.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Check out Do Space
Do Space, Omaha's community tech space, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Plus it's free. Check out five things to do at Do Space here.
DO SPACE
Visit the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society
Are your kids animal lovers? If so, there are several ways they can help the animals at the Nebraska Humane Society, including reading to them during adoption hours. Check out more fun ways
here.
WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
Get free passes to Fontenelle Forest
The
Omaha, Bellevue and Council Bluffs Public Libraries are currently offering free day passes to Fontenelle Forest. Each pass admits two adults and children from their household. More information can be found at each library.
CARRIE KREISLER
Visit a local community center
Community centers offer something for every member of your family — from infants to senior citizens. For a full list of community centers, click
here.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Do some crafts
Several area organizations host craft time for children every weekend. Kids can create a free craft Saturday at
Lakeshore Learning Store from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Kids 3 and older can make a craft Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon with the Michaels Kids Club. Sign up online or drop in. The cost ranges from $2 to $5 per project, supplies included.
PEXELS.COM
Go ice skating
The
Ralston Arena offers public ice skating for $5, with free ice skate rental. The Motto McLean Ice Arena, inside Hitchcock Park near 45th and Q Streets, offers Family Skate time Sunday from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Go on a unique field trip with the family
Check out this
list of 25 educational places to visit. Not only will your kids have a blast, they'll learning something along the way.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Think you've seen Nebraska?
We put together a list of must-see spots across the state. How many of
these destinations can you cross off your Cornhusker bucket list?
NEBRASKA TOURISM
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.