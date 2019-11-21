20191121_go_theater

A previous year’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” which this year runs through Dec. 23 at the Omaha Community Playhouse.

 OMAHA COMMUNITY PLAYHOUSE

OPENING

“Yesterday and Today,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., Friday through Dec. 31. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. this Sunday and Dec. 1, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 8, 15, 22 and 29. Exceptions: No performance on Thanksgiving. Additional shows 7 and 10 p.m. Dec. 31. Tickets: Start at $40 and vary by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

COMING

“A Very Die Hard Christmas,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens Nov. 29. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“Elf,” Rose Theater, opens Nov. 29. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

CONTINUING

A Christmas Carol,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Dec. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 and 6:30 p.m. Sundays, 7 p.m. Wednesdays beginning in December and Monday, Dec. 23. Exception: No performance on Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving). Tickets: $40-$50 adults, $26-$30 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

“Orlando,” University of Nebraska at Omaha Department of Theatre, Weber Fine Arts Building, 6001 Dodge St., 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-7. Tickets: $16 general admission, UNO students free with MavCard. Information: bit.ly/2JQTHwr or 402-554-7529.

Our Town,” Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Reservations are recommended. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

“Tell Martha Not to Moan,” The Union for Contemporary Art Performing Arts Collective, 2423 N. 24th St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $20 general admission. Information: uca.org/performingarts or 402-933-3161.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention.

