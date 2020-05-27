Cantina Laredo in Midtown Crossing won't reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. It closed in March after Gov. Pete Ricketts limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people. 

Bill Watson, vice president of marketing for Consolidated Restaurants Inc., confirmed the permanent closing on Wednesday. Consolidated Restaurants is Cantina Laredo's parent company.

Watson declined to offer reasons for the closing other that to say coronavirus was a factor.

Cantina Laredo opened in October 2010 as one of the first restaurants in Midtown Crossing, a new-at-the-time development near Turner Park at 30th and Farnam Streets. The restaurant was known for its authentic Mexican cooking, notably guacamole made tableside.

The chain had 31 restaurants when the Omaha location opened. It now has 22, including an outlet in Abu Dhabi.

 

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email