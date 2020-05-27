We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Cantina Laredo in Midtown Crossing won't reopen after the coronavirus pandemic. It closed in March after Gov. Pete Ricketts limited gatherings to 10 or fewer people.

Bill Watson, vice president of marketing for Consolidated Restaurants Inc., confirmed the permanent closing on Wednesday. Consolidated Restaurants is Cantina Laredo's parent company.

Watson declined to offer reasons for the closing other that to say coronavirus was a factor.

Cantina Laredo opened in October 2010 as one of the first restaurants in Midtown Crossing, a new-at-the-time development near Turner Park at 30th and Farnam Streets. The restaurant was known for its authentic Mexican cooking, notably guacamole made tableside.

The chain had 31 restaurants when the Omaha location opened. It now has 22, including an outlet in Abu Dhabi.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants