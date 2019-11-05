Camille’s Bakery has opened in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets.

Baker James Nimtz, who owns the business with his wife, Camille, said he specializes in French pastries such as cream puffs and profiteroles. He got a job at a small French bakery in Oakland, California, right after high school and worked there for about a decade. He and Camille, who is originally from Omaha, have a combined 20 years of experience at restaurants, bakeries and catering companies in the San Francisco Bay area.

“The lady who taught me was a follower of Julia Child, so I do a lot of old-fashioned cakes and pastries,” Nimtz said.

The bakery offers small cakes that serve up to five people for intimate birthday celebrations, plus mousses, cheesecakes, truffles, pineapple upside-down cakes and individual quiches “that have been popular,” Nimtz said. It also has several other savory dishes and some gluten-free treats.

Camille’s is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

Our 38 essential restaurants represent a list of eateries that define the Omaha area’s food scene. We asked readers for suggestions, aiming to cover the Omaha area's array of cuisines, price points and tastes.

The restaurants are listed by location, from east to west.

1 of 38

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription