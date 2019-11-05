Camille’s Bakery has opened in Countryside Village near 87th and Pacific Streets.
Baker James Nimtz, who owns the business with his wife, Camille, said he specializes in French pastries such as cream puffs and profiteroles. He got a job at a small French bakery in Oakland, California, right after high school and worked there for about a decade. He and Camille, who is originally from Omaha, have a combined 20 years of experience at restaurants, bakeries and catering companies in the San Francisco Bay area.
“The lady who taught me was a follower of Julia Child, so I do a lot of old-fashioned cakes and pastries,” Nimtz said.
The bakery offers small cakes that serve up to five people for intimate birthday celebrations, plus mousses, cheesecakes, truffles, pineapple upside-down cakes and individual quiches “that have been popular,” Nimtz said. It also has several other savory dishes and some gluten-free treats.
Camille’s is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
