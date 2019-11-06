20180510_go_nightlifereview

Bud Olson’s Bar opened in the 1970s.

 GREG JERRETT/THE WORLD-HERALD

On weekdays, Bud Olson’s Bar was never closed for more than four hours at a time.

Now, it’s closed for good. It served its last drinks on Halloween, when it was so crowded that a caller could barely hear the bartender over the phone.

The tavern at 32nd and Leavenworth Streets was popular with working folks — especially shift workers — because it was open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday, catching patrons when they were done for the day, no matter what time it was.

Owner Kerry Olson — Bud’s granddaughter — confirmed the closing, but didn’t want to talk about it when she was reached a few days before the end. Calls after that weren’t answered.

The bar had been open for about 50 years and had become known for its lending library and a mural of Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” It also had no happy hours because, as previous owner Tom Olson (Bud’s son) once said, the drinks already were the cheapest in town.

Bud’s went out with distinction: It was featured on Thrillist.com’s list of best dive bars in America last year.

