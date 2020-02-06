OPENING
“A Bronx Tale,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Tuesday through Feb. 16. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Feb. 14, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15, 1 and 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets: $32 to $89. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
COMING
“Native Gardens,” Omaha Community Playhouse, opens Feb. 14. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 403-553-0800.
“Playboy of the Western World,” Brigit St. Brigit Theatre, opens Feb. 14. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.
CONTINUING
“A Raisin in the Sun,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Start at $24 adults, $16 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
“Wakey, Wakey,” Blue Barn Theatre, 1106 S. 10th St., through Feb. 23. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Feb. 9 and 23, 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.
“Howie D: Back in the Day,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Feb. 16. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $25 general admission. Reservations are required. Information: rosetheater.com or 402-345-4849.
“Mamma Mia!” Performing Artists Repertory Theater, 7400 Dodge St. in the Crossroads Mall, through Feb. 16. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Exceptions: Additional show at 7 p.m. Thursday, no 7 p.m. show on Feb. 15. Tickets: $35 general admission, $30 seniors, $25 students. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.
