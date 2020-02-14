There are certain musicals you see that you will never forget.

Hamilton,” of course, would be one. But when I think of the other touring Broadway shows I have seen over the last several years, I also remember less obvious titles that have lodged in my mind and my heart: “Waitress,” “Aladdin,” “Come From Away” and “Kinky Boots,” for starters.

One title that probably won’t be on that list is “A Bronx Tale.”

Though it provided a pleasant enough evening at the Orpheum Theater, nothing about it stood out enough to make it particularly memorable.

It has some powerful names behind it: original directors Jerry Zaks and Robert de Niro, composer Alan Menken, lyricist Glenn Slater. It’s based on the true story of Chazz Palminteri, who grew up in the Bronx. When he was a child, he saw a man shoot another man after a parking dispute, and when police asked, he denied seeing what happened. That launched his relationship with the shooter, Sonny, who basically ruled the neighborhood. (It’s never explicitly established that he’s a mob boss, but that’s what he was.) Against his dad’s wishes, young Chazz (real name Calogero) began to hang out with Sonny and his thuggish associates, and Sonny became like a second father.

It’s all framed as a memory being shared by an older (and wiser) Calogero, who’s the show’s narrator.

The first act, which sets up the neighborhood and the relationships, seems bloated and repetitive, like they were trying to fit 45 minutes of good material into an hour. A theme runs throughout the entire show: Dad encourages Calogero to follow his heart and find a career. Sonny does, too, in his own way. Unfortunately, the theme is mentioned so often that it almost loses its significance.

Things heat up in the second act, making it more interesting. Calogero falls in love with a black woman and racial strife between two neighborhoods is the backdrop to the romance.

All in all, I found it to be a fairly surface presentation of a story that could have been more interesting if characters had been more developed and more sharply defined. Alan Menken’s music was wonderful to listen to, but wasn’t quite as gritty as it could have been with such a tale. It needed a little less Disney perkiness.

That said, the production had its merits:

  • There were some fine performances, most notably by 2015 “American Idol” winner Nick Fradiani as Lorenzo, Calogero’s dad; Trey Murphy as the grade-school-age Calogero; Jeff Brooks as Sonny; and Kayla Jenerson as Jane, Calogero’s love interest. Fradiani and Jenerson, especially, had great voices and the acting skills to match. And Murphy was adorable and endearing.
  • Slater’s lyrics were witty, offering a real sense of what people in the Bronx might say. Standout songs included “One of the Great Ones” and “Look to Your Heart” (and its reprise).
  • Menken’s doo-wop riffs were a high point. The show began and ended with a street song by four doo-wop guys: Tyler Dema, Brett Pederson, Jacob Roberts-Miller and Rhys Williams, in perfect harmony.
  • Beowolf Boritt’s scenic design was beautiful, a cityscape with apartments and other buildings coated in red light much of the time. It was really cool when cast members stood behind a mesh curtain to create a street scene — it looked just like a painting. And the set included actual cars, or at least metal and lights that convinced me they were real.
  • Sergio Trujillo’s choreography, recreated by Brittany Conigatti, wasn’t too elaborate or groundbreaking, but it was lots of fun to watch.

My experience, and that of the friend who came with me, seemed to vary from the rest of the audience. I knew we were on the same page when my friend turned to me at intermission and said it was just OK. We agreed that it was a little hard to relate to and empathize with mob characters in the Bronx, especially when they’re not making the best choices.

The crowd loved it, rewarding the cast with shouts and an instant standing ovation.

I might not have been as enthusiastic, but I wasn’t sorry to be there, either.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 35

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started