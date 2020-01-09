OPENING
“Les Misérables,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Tuesday through Jan. 19. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Jan. 17, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18, 1 and 6 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets: $40 to $125. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.
COMING SOON
“A Raisin in the Sun,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, opens Jan. 17. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.
“Murder on the Orient Express,” Bellevue Little Theater, opens Jan. 17. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.
