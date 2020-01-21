Bright Eyes

Bright Eyes is Mike Mogis, Conor Oberst and Nathanial Walcott.

 SHAWN BRACKBILL

Until last week, Bright Eyes had been silent for nearly a decade. 

Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott had been busy individually, but they have not toured or made an album since 2011.

But now they're back. 

The iconic, Omaha-based indie rock band announced its signing to Dead Oceans and a group of 2020 tour dates. 

So far, Bright Eyes has only announced five concerts: A March show in Japan, two May dates at the Palladium in Los Angeles, a June concert at Forest Hills Stadium in New York and a stop at the End of the Road Festival in the UK.

They're also making new music. 

"After a 9 year hiatus, Conor Oberst, Mike Mogis and Nathaniel Walcott have re-grouped to record and tour in 2020," their website said.

In fact, they quietly regrouped last year to start making music again.

A teaser video shows Walcott, Mogis and Oberst working with a string section in what appears to be Mogis' Omaha recording studio, ARC. 

Their signing to Dead Oceans comes after Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers released an album as "Better Oblivion Community Center" last year on the same label.

"Bright Eyes is not just a formative artist for me personally, but for countless people who work at Dead Oceans," Dead Oceans co-founder Phil Waldorf said in a statement. "To get to work with a band that is part of our own origin stories in falling in love with music is the rarest of privileges. We are thrilled to be part of another great chapter in Bright Eyes enduring legacy.” 

The move to Dead Oceans is interesting, especially since the band has released music with Omaha's famed indie rock label, Saddle Creek Records, since its formation. 

Bright Eyes' first release, "Collection of Songs Written and Recorded 1995–1997," came on Saddle Creek as did every subsequent album. "I'm Wide Awake, It's Morning" is Saddle Creek Records' only gold album, and the label's only Grammy came for best recording package for Bright Eyes' "Cassadaga." 

The band's last release, which didn’t include any new material, was 2016’s five-album box set, “The Studio Albums 2000-2011.” It was released on Saddle Creek, and the label will continue to sell the band's back catalog, according to the band's publicist.

