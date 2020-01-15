A Brazilian steakhouse, a Fade Kings Barbershop and a cupcake shop are next in the lineup of businesses to open at the downtown Omaha Capitol District.

The three will launch operations at various times between next weekend and this summer, according to district officials.

Here is a bit about each:

Texas de Brazil calls itself an authentic churrascaria that blends the culture of Brazil with the “generous hospitality of Texas.” (In southern Brazil, gauchos prepare feasts in churrasco tradition, slow-roasting meats over open flames.) Grilled meats are brought to diners’ tables and carved in a showy, festive manner. The menu also features a 50-item salad area, wine list and desserts.

Founded as a family-owned business in 1998, the chain has restaurants in 23 states and eight countries. Omaha’s restaurant will be in the new office building at 1100 Capitol Ave. and is expected to open this summer.

Fade Kings Barbershop calls itself a cutting-edge barbershop that specializes in hair engraving and detailed hair design. Local founders, who launched their business in South Omaha, tout a neighborhood feel where customers can relax, unwind over a cold beer or cocktail and get a shave and haircut from master barbers.

It will be located under the Capitol District’s apartments facing west along 12th Street. A soft opening is expected next weekend followed by a grand opening over Valentine’s Day.

Cupcake Omaha is moving its downtown location into the Capitol District and will offer cupcakes and other baked goods made daily on-site. The menu includes more than a dozen different flavors of cupcakes and a variety of beverages. The business has another location in Dundee. Omahan Chris Janicek’s Capitol District cupcake site is opening next to the Jewell sometime in the next few months.

The Capitol District — bounded by Capitol Avenue, 10th, 12th and Davenport Streets — is an entertainment-focused area that features restaurants, bars and services. It also includes a full-service Marriott hotel and 218-unit apartment tower.

Under construction now is the office building on the district’s south side. That piece, on schedule to be done this spring, will complete a ring of structures enclosing the outdoor plaza, or modern town square, where guests can socialize, eat, drink alcoholic beverages and watch stage entertainment acts or whatever is being broadcast on the giant TV screen.

