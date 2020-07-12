Each month, this space will be dedicated to a library resource or service available to you through Omaha Public Library.
For the first time in over 110 years, OPL is conducting its annual Summer Reading Program almost exclusively online. SRP is a time to read for fun and earn rewards, while also keeping young minds active over the summer break from school. All ages are welcome to participate, and signing up is easy at omahalibrary.org or by calling 402-444-4800. Another convenient way to register is through the Beanstack app on your mobile device. This app makes it easy to register, track reading and earn incentives.
Search for the “Beanstack Tracker” app in the App Store or Google Play. Install and open the app to initiate setup, and select Omaha Public Library as your organization. If you’ve already registered for SRP through the library’s website, you may use your login information to sign in and use the app. From the Beanstack app dashboard, begin logging your reading to see how much progress you’ve made toward your reading goals. Log your reading by scanning the International Standard Book Number (ISBN) barcode on your book, searching for the title of the book you are reading or listening to, manually entering information about what you’re reading, or by logging the day, minutes or pages only.
In addition to being an easy way to track reading, the Beanstack app has many other great features. The app allows you to add additional readers to the registration, making participation simple for families and groups. Switch easily between readers, or log time for multiple readers at once if a family is reading or listening together. In the app’s “Discover” menu, current reading challenges in which you can participate are displayed, so you’ll know right away when the next library challenge is available. Participants may read and submit reviews of titles within the app, as well.
The app can be used to track reading stats throughout the year, well beyond SRP. A detailed statistics page provides in-depth information about a user’s reading habits, including their longest reading streak, longest book completed and other interesting reading patterns.
If you haven’t signed up for SRP yet, there’s still time! Register now through July 31 to be eligible for prizes. Visit omahalibrary.org or call 402-444-4800 to learn about additional great resources available at OPL.
