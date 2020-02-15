Rudy Smith documented history.

And the longtime World-Herald photographer’s work is documented in a new book and exhibit, both debuting this month.

Smith, 74, passed away late last year. He spent 45 years at the paper, beginning his career in 1963 and retiring in 2008. Smith was in the midst of preparing a book, “The Black Experience: Through the Lens of Rudy Smith,” with The World-Herald when he received a cancer diagnosis.

After his death, World-Herald staff finished the book with the help of Smith’s family.

The Black Experience

"The Black Experience" is available from owhstore.com.

“The goal of this book is to capture precious memories as well as the scope and latitude of the rich heritage, culture and diversity of the black race that I have lived and experienced,” he wrote in its introduction. “God has blessed me with the gift of photography and a life long enough to see my people progress in ways I never could have envisioned.”

Among the book’s chapters are sections on North Omaha and civil rights, as well as collections of photos featuring education, music and sports. An entire chapter is devoted to crowns — hats worn by black women — and another section is devoted to Salem Baptist Church.

It features a photo of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy delivering a speech in North Omaha in 1968, the aftermath of fires and riots in 1969, sports stars such as Joe Frazier and Bob Boozer and music icons B.B. King and Dizzy Gillespie.

“The Black Experience” closes out with photos of Smith’s family, including his wife, Llana, and their three children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Also titled “The Black Experience,” an exhibit of Smith’s photos is on display at the Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24 St. inside North Omaha’s Jewell Building.

The exhibit runs through May.

Rudy Smith's World-Herald photos through the years

Rudy Smith, who was the first full-time black employee in the World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963 — the same year Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He retired at the end of 2008. During his 45 years as a news photographer, he captured U.S. presidents, football stars, convicted murderers and community leaders, according to a 2009 profile of Smith. From one end of the state to the other, he featured ordinary Nebraskans with stories to tell. Here is a small sampling of the many photos he captured over the years.

