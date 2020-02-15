...THE FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM
CST FOR SOUTH CENTRAL DODGE...WESTERN DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN
SAUNDERS COUNTIES...
AT 815 PM CST, EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT REPORTED AN ICE JAM IN THE
PLATTE RIVER ALONG THE RAILROAD BRIDGE JUST EAST OF HIGHWAY 77 SOUTH
OF FREMONT. THIS WAS CAUSING MINOR FLOODING ALONG THE BANKS OF THE
RIVER UPSTREAM OF THE RAILROAD BRIDGE, INCLUDING BIG ISLAND ROAD,
RIDGE ROAD, RIDGELAND AVENUE, AND HORMEL PARK. WHEN THE ICE JAM
BREAKS FREE, THIS COULD CAUSE ADDITIONAL RIVER FLUCTUATIONS OF 1 TO
2 FEET ON THE PLATTE RIVER DOWNSTREAM FROM FREMONT.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
EXTREME SOUTHERN FREMONT, INGLEWOOD, LESHARA, CAMP EAGLE, FREMONT
LAKES STATE RECREATION AREA AND TWO RIVERS STATE RECREATION AREA.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
During a daylong presidential campaign tour of Nebraska, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy abandoned his traditional speech and invited questions from this audience near 24th and Erskine Streets in North Omaha. Kennedy was in Nebraska campaigning for the May 1968 Nebraska Democratic presidential primary. Two weeks later Kennedy was mortally wounded at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Rudy Smith's job as a World-Herald photographer placed him in the action, like when the night editor sent him to cover the 1969 race riots on North 24th Street. "They gave me a hard hat," Smith said. "I didn't want to wear a yellow hard hat." So he didn't. He parked the newspaper car at 20th and Clark Streets, walked three blocks and began taking pictures of a burning building. Two National Guardsmen approached him, guns drawn. Smith identified himself as a photographer. "They didn't care," he said. "They put a gun to my head." Smith thought they would shoot him. He saw Mayor Gene Leahy standing a half-block away and called to him. Leahy called everyone over. The mayor happened to be with the Nebraska National Guard adjutant general, who told Smith that he was trespassing and that his guardsmen would have a right to shoot him. The guardsmen escorted him out of the area, and he returned to his office. The next day his photo of a vacant house on fire at 23rd and Paul Streets ran in the newspaper, showing firefighters and rifle-toting guardsmen silhouetted against the flames. The Associated Press picked up the photo and it appeared in newspapers across the country. "It was my first real taste of what true journalism was all about."
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
After 45 years at the Omaha World-Herald, photographer Rudy Smith retired in 2008.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Rudy Smith
THE WORLD-HERALD
B.B. King closed his eyes and let his guitar sing during a performance at the Orpheum Theater.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
1968: A Civil Rights March at 24th and Ohio Streets in North Omaha.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
And the longtime World-Herald photographer’s work is documented in a new book and exhibit, both debuting this month.
Smith, 74, passed away late last year. He spent 45 years at the paper, beginning his career in 1963 and retiring in 2008. Smith was in the midst of preparing a book, “The Black Experience: Through the Lens of Rudy Smith,” with The World-Herald when he received a cancer diagnosis.
After his death, World-Herald staff finished the book with the help of Smith’s family.
“The Black Experience” is now available from owhstore.com and at The World-Herald building.
“The goal of this book is to capture precious memories as well as the scope and latitude of the rich heritage, culture and diversity of the black race that I have lived and experienced,” he wrote in its introduction. “God has blessed me with the gift of photography and a life long enough to see my people progress in ways I never could have envisioned.”
Among the book’s chapters are sections on North Omaha and civil rights, as well as collections of photos featuring education, music and sports. An entire chapter is devoted to crowns — hats worn by black women — and another section is devoted to Salem Baptist Church.
It features a photo of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy delivering a speech in North Omaha in 1968, the aftermath of fires and riots in 1969, sports stars such as Joe Frazier and Bob Boozer and music icons B.B. King and Dizzy Gillespie.
“The Black Experience” closes out with photos of Smith’s family, including his wife, Llana, and their three children, as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also titled “The Black Experience,” an exhibit of Smith’s photos is on display at the Great Plains Black History Museum, 2221 N. 24 St. inside North Omaha’s Jewell Building.
The exhibit runs through May.
Rudy Smith's World-Herald photos through the years
Rudy Smith, who was the first full-time black employee in the World-Herald’s newsroom, began his career in 1963 — the same year Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech. He retired at the end of 2008. During his 45 years as a news photographer, he captured U.S. presidents, football stars, convicted murderers and community leaders, according to a 2009 profile of Smith. From one end of the state to the other, he featured ordinary Nebraskans with stories to tell. Here is a small sampling of the many photos he captured over the years.
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
RUDY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
