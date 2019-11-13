Blue Sushi Sake Grill has a new menu that includes some vegan dishes.
The new offerings include fish-free maki rolls using products from Ocean Hugger Foods, which makes plant-based alternatives to fish. Blue, run by the Omaha-based Flagship Restaurant Group, is the first national restaurant company to serve these Ocean Hugger items. Menu additions from the company include vegan tomato tuna and Unami, which is vegan eggplant eel.
The updated menu also features new specialty sashimi and nigiri dishes such as Everything Smoked Salmon and Hokkaido Scallop. In addition to the sushi section, the menu now is divided into small, medium and large sections, encompassing the former “grill” sections with entrées, soups and salads. Most of it remains the same, but a few beef, chicken and seafood dishes have been added.
A revamped cocktail menu lists 13 signature cocktails featuring fresh housemade juices. Examples include a white peach daiquiri and the Coconut Breeze, made with mango rum, coconut, lime sour and Social Hibiscus Cucumber Sparkling Sake.
Blue has three locations in Omaha and one in Lincoln.
