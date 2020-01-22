Blackstone Corner food hall, spring

We’re eagerly waiting to see what restaurants will join Infusion Brewery in the retail space of the new apartment building at 36th and Farnam Streets.

 THE WORLD-HERALD

The Blackstone District food hall has been named The Switch.

“We like the idea of people being able to find something new each time they visit The Switch, whether it’s new menu items, live entertainment, a special event or an entirely new concept,” Jay Lund of GreenSlate Development said in a press release. His company owns the hall, which will be on the ground floor of the six-story Blackstone Corner apartment building at 36th and Farnam Streets.

The name also is a nod to the switches that allow streetcars to change routes. The building's location once was on an Omaha streetcar line.

The food hall will have seven diverse food concepts primarily from local chefs and restaurateurs, and a bar run by Omaha's Infusion Brewing Co. Participants will be announced in the coming months.

The Cottonwood Hotel, on the site of the historic Blackstone Hotel, is across the street from Blackstone Corner and will open this summer. 

Omaha Dines: Here are the city's 38 essential restaurants

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription