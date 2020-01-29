Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish's Omaha concert was postponed. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Days after winning five Grammy Awards, pop star Billie Eilish announced her Omaha concert will be postponed.

Originally scheduled for March 29, Eilish will instead play CHI Health Center Omaha on April 17.

Tickets are already sold out. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date.

Eilish performed "When the Party's Over" at the Grammy Awards on Sunday, and she took home five awards, including the big four — album of the year, song of the year, record of the year and best new artist. Eilish is only the second artist to win all four awards in one night after Christopher Cross accomplished the feat in 1980. Only one other artist, Adele, has won all four awards, but it took her several years to win them. 

Born Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the 18-year-old pop singer was 2019's biggest musical sensation with hit songs such as “Bad Guy” and “Lovely.”

Eilish defies pop conventions. Her songs are darker and stranger than what you’d usually expect from a pop star. Her fashion tends toward baggy and bright green. The teen star wrote and recorded most of her songs at home with her older brother, Finneas O’Connell, who also won five Grammys.

The 40+ coolest things coming in 2020

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

Tags

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription