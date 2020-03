Because of the coronavirus, pop singer Billie Eilish has postponed her spring tour dates, including a stop in Omaha.

Eilish had planned to perform at CHI Health Center on April 17. A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

All tickets will be honored for the new date.

Eilish's postponement is one of many at the arena, including MercyMe, Blake Shelton, The Lumineers and Dan + Shay.