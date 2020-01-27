Lizzo poses in the press room with the awards for best pop solo performance for "Truth Hurts", best urban contemporary album for "Cuz I Love You" and best traditional R&B performance for "Jerome" at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Pop singer Billie Eilish won all four of the top Grammy Awards — album of the year, record of the year, song of the year and best new artist — during Sunday’s ceremony.
The only other artist to do so was “Sailing” singer Christopher Cross, in 1980.
Nominated for six Grammys, the 18-year-old “Bad Guy” singer won five, taking home more than any other artist on Sunday. Her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, also took home the awards for producer of the year and best engineered album.
The 18-year-old told the music stars in the crowd, “I grew up watching all of you.”
Singer and rapper Lizzo won three awards, taking home best pop vocal performance for “Truth Hurts,” best traditional R&B performance for “Jerome” and best urban contemporary album for “Cuz I Love You (Deluxe).”
Lizzo was among the mix of newcomers and well-known acts who reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, which also included Tanya Tucker, J. Cole, Eilish, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalía, 21 Savage and Tyler, the Creator.
Much of the ceremony nodded to the untimely death of Kobe Bryant earlier in the day. Cyrus had his jersey number on his guitar. Host Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men sang “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in his honor. Performers held up his jersey. And multiple award winners spoke about his untimely death.
“Let’s love each other. Let’s love our families. Let’s hold each other tight. God bless,” said singer John Legend.
“This whole week, I’ve been lost in my problems. In an instant, all of that can go away and your priorities can really shift,” Lizzo said.
The Grammys were, after all, held in the arena where Bryant played for more than a decade with the Lakers.
The nearly four-hour telecast was full of highlights (and a few lowlights). These are the best and worst moments of the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards.
Great
Lil Nas X brought his crazy catchy song to the stage with the help of collaborator Cyrus as well as K-pop group BTS, producer Diplo and the rapper Nas. His ostentatious costumes, the catchy song, the harmonies and the gorgeous set built on a rotating stage was incredible.
Demi Lovato’s emotional performance of “Anyone,” which she wrote days before an overdose last year, was stirring. Lovato was so choked up that she had to stop the song at first. Then, with tears rolling down her face, she tore into her powerful anthem about being isolated and depressed. It was a moving performance delivered by a talented vocalist who shifted between roaring delivery of lyrics seeking anyone who will listen and nearly whispered cries such as “nobody’s listening to me.” It was incredible.
The tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle featured friends and collaborators such as Legend, DJ Khaled and Meek Mill. The choice to sing “Higher,” which won Hussle one of two Grammys on Sunday, was a good one, and he made an appearance via an old music video during the song. A fiery verse from Kirk Franklin drove it home.
Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile performed a simple duet of their Grammy-winning song “Bring My Flowers Now.” The simple piano and vocals felt more poignant than ever Sunday night with lyrics such as “We all think we got the time until we don’t” and “Bring my flowers down while I’m living.”
Good
During an acceptance speech, Lizzo pointed out how important music is to so many people, especially in hard times: “You guys create beautiful music. You guys create connectivity.
We need to continue to reach out. This is the beginning of making music that moves people again.”
Eilish’s performance of “When the Party’s Over” was impressive. She did well to pick a song that showed off her vocal abilities.
Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. coming together again for “Walk This Way” was a lot of fun. It could have been cut from the overlong ceremony, but everyone in the audience was standing. Lizzo grooved with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry as they walked into the audience. Tyler grabbed audience members and pulled them onstage to dance. Rev. Run and DMC were on fire, spitting their verses while vibing with Tyler and guitarist Perry.
They gave out a decent number of awards for once. The awards show is often light on the actual awards, but not this year.
Bad
It felt weird to have a tribute to Prince when, uh, we had one of those a few years ago. Bruno Mars did a fine job in 2017. And, y’know, Usher did a fine job Sunday night. But it was obvious they were only doing it again because there’s a tribute to Prince on CBS soon.
Some of the performances could have easily been cut. Camila Cabello, Ariana Grande and other pop singers did all right, but when put on the same stage as Lovato, Tucker or even the comparatively unknown Latin singer Rosalía, their performances seemed kinda stale. If you’re gonna be on that stage, do something special.
Ugly
I don’t have a problem with honoring Ken Ehrlich, the Grammys’ longtime telecast producer. And Cabello, The War and Treaty, Cyndi Lauper, Gary Clark Jr. and the others who performed were just fine. But could we pick a more dated song than “I Sing the Body Electric” from “Fame”? With a telecast pushing four hours, it should have been cut. It was really weird.
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
