Benson's monthly neighborhood art walk for April is going to look a little different.
That's because the artists and art enthusiasts behind BFF Omaha (formerly Benson First Friday) have created a full slate of virtual activities along with several to be enjoyed by vehicle and by foot.
From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, the public can view art and galleries online and cruise the neighborhood for special window displays, digital projections and public art installations. A car window scavenger hunt is planned too — all while practicing social distancing.
"BFF is not encouraging large gatherings or social nearness at this event," said Alex Jochim. "We're asking that everyone use their judgment, while following health and safety precautions advised by local officials."
A sampling of the happenings:
Virtual tours, shows and talks hosted by The Little Gallery Benson, Star Deli, Petshop, Mayflower Mobile Gallery and Maple Street Construct. Find live links here.
Public art, including a new, large-scale building mural by norm4eva near 60th and Maple Streets; digital projections on buildings and windows along Maple between 56th and 68th Streets; and 32 street banners created by BFF Omaha-member artists. Follow the trail on Facebook and Instagram.
An all-ages neighborhood scavenger hunt of public art. Think murals and hidden creatures. Kids have a chance to win an ice cream treat from Ted & Wally’s for playing along and posting pictures of "found" art on Facebook.
The debut of “The Few,” an original webisode program providing weekly interactive entertainment "for the quarantined MANY brought to you by The FEW." The FEW's mission, Jochim said, is to support local artists and businesses while maintaining and strengthening community connections. Hosts are Caitlin Little, JP Gurnett and Jochim, with filming and editing by Joe Rohleder. "The four-week pilot is in editing right now," Jochim said. "So the first episode will be a surprise to all of us."
A new public art project to be announced Friday. Jochim hinted that "positivity" will be behind the message.
BFF Omaha's Youth Engagement team is transitioning its weekly BFF Art Club to a “Curbside Craft Kit” format for April. Every Thursday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., families can stop by Petshop Gallery, 2725 N. 62nd St., for a craft bag. "Honk the horn and a volunteer will run out with your kit," Jochim said.
A pen pal program, BFF Pen Friends, will be live soon. Remote Kids Choir and photography activities are in the works, too. Click here to learn more.
1 of 15
Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, offers a treat to Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, before adopting him.
Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pets Morty before adopting him from the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Dani Alderson and Steven Morris, both of Omaha, look at the available cats at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
People wait outside before being able to come in and meet animals ready for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family, including Jodi, from left, Haley, 17, and Savannah Snawerdt, of Omaha, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family, including Savannah Snawerdt, 15, of Omaha, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Dozens of people wait outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Adoption applications had to stop being accepted by the middle of the day because of long wait times at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Hand sanitizer and other cleaning products are available for use at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Leah Teutsch, the adoption coordinator, meets with Ed and Jodi Snawerdt, of Omaha, before they adopt Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Photos: Nebraska Humane Society holds adoption sale amid coronavirus pandemic
1 of 15
Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, offers a treat to Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, before adopting him.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pets Morty before adopting him from the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dani Alderson and Steven Morris, both of Omaha, look at the available cats at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
People wait outside before being able to come in and meet animals ready for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family, including Jodi, from left, Haley, 17, and Savannah Snawerdt, of Omaha, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family, including Savannah Snawerdt, 15, of Omaha, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dozens of people wait outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Adoption applications had to stop being accepted by the middle of the day because of long wait times at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pets Flipper inside his kennel.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Steven Morris and Dani Alderson, of Omaha, pet Morty before adopting him. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hand sanitizer and other cleaning products are available for use at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, meets his new adoptive family at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Teutsch, the adoption coordinator, meets with Ed and Jodi Snawerdt, of Omaha, before they adopt Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, at the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus. And because of the statewide 10-person limit in rooms, wait times are longer than usual.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, carries Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, out to the car after adopting him from the Nebraska Humane Society.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jaeger, a German shepherd mix puppy, watches Ed Snawerdt, of Omaha, from the front seat of his adoptive family's van outside the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Nebraska Humane Society is holding a sale on adoption fees that will extend until further notice, as they try to get as many animals into homes as possible before any potential shutdown due to the novel coronavirus.
Chris is a magazine and special sections editor for The World-Herald. She writes on lifestyle topics and trends, including interior design, travel and fashion. Follow her on Instagram @chrischristen and Twitter @cchristenOWH. Phone: 402-444-1094.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.