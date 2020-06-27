The Bellevue Little Theatre plans to launch its 2020-21 season this fall, and is having auditions in July for the first two shows.
The season lineup:
» “The Taffetas” by Rick Lewis and Arthur Whitelaw, Sept. 19, 25 and 26, Oct. 2 and 4. This show pays tribute to sister singing groups from earlier eras. It focuses on Kaye, Peggy, Cheryl and Donna and their premiere on the Dumont Television Network in the 1950s.
» “Forever Plaid” by Stuart Ross and James Raitt, Sept. 18, 20, 26 and 27, Oct. 3. Four guys share a love of music, especially the harmonies of The Four Freshmen and The Crew Cuts. They form a group, but their careers are cut short. Or are they?
» “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” by Barbara Robinson, Nov. 6-22. A couple putting on a holiday program has to deal with a large family of difficult kids and other obstacles in this classic comedy.
» “Dial M for Murder” by Frederick Knott, Jan. 15-31. It’s a mystery with more than the usual twists, as a new husband plots to kill his rich wife.
» “Grease” by Warren Casey and Jim Jacobs, March 12-28. This musical about greasers, “Pink Ladies” and a Sandra Dee wannabe ran on Broadway for eight years and became a popular movie.
» “The Outsider” by Paul Slade Smith, April 30-May 16. Ned Newley might be the worst, and most reluctant, candidate ever to run for office. But that’s not at all daunting for political consultant Arthur Vance in this comedy.
» “Temporary Insanity” by Karen Schaeffer, June 11-27, 2021. A couple who own a marketing firm try to land their first major account amid chaos in this breezy farce.
Auditions for “The Taffetas” and “Forever Plaid” are July 5 and 6. For more information, including social distancing guidelines, go to bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/auditions.html.
