OPENING

Tuck Everlasting,” Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., Bellevue, Friday through March 27. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $20 adults, $18 seniors, $10 students with ID. Reservations are recommended. Information: bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or 402-291-1554.

The Music Man,” Chanticleer Community Theater, Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center, 1101 S. Sixth St., Council Bluffs, Friday through March 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $15-25. Information: chanticleer.org or 712-890-5600.

Dear Evan Hansen,” Omaha Performing Arts Broadway Series, Orpheum Theater, 409 S. 16th St., Tuesday through March 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and March 19 and 20; 2 and 7:30 p.m. March 21, 1 and 6:30 p.m. March 22. Tickets: $40-$160. Information: ticketomaha.com or 402-345-0606.

COMING

“Marjorie Prime,” Blue Barn Theatre, opens March 19. Information: bluebarn.org or 402-345-1576.

“Hairspray,” Creighton University Department of Fine and Performing Arts, opens March 25. Information: creighton.edu/ccas/fineandperformingarts or 402-280-1448.

“Broadway and Beyond,” Performing Artists Repertory Theater, opens March 26. Information: performingartistsrepertorytheatre.org or 402-706-0778.

“Godspell,” Circle Theatre, opens March 27. Information: circletheatreomaha.org or 402-553-4715.

“God on Trial,” Brigit St. Brigit Theater Company, opens March 27. Information: bsbtheatre.com or 402-502-4910.

“Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed,” Rose Theater, opens March 27. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Sign up for the Go newsletter

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.

CONTINUING

The Diary of Anne Frank,” Rose Theater, 2001 Farnam St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: $25 general admission. Information: rosetheater.org or 402-345-4849.

Native Gardens,” Omaha Community Playhouse Howard Drew Theatre, 6915 Cass St., through Sunday. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets: Start at $36 adults, $18 students, with prices varying by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 403-553-0800.

Once,” Omaha Community Playhouse Hawks Mainstage, 6915 Cass St., through March 22. Showtimes: 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays. Tickets: $24 to $50 adults, $18 to $25 students, varies by performance. Information: omahaplayhouse.com or 402-553-0800.

Theater reviews from Betsie Freeman in 2019

A collection of 2019 theater reviews from The World-Herald's Betsie Freeman.

1 of 35

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started