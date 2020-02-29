Seven years of planning and fundraising. Two years of active construction. And, finally, the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs is officially up and running.
“This is transformative for our community,” said Danna Kehm, CEO of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture and Entertainment, which operates the metro area’s newest space for theater, music, dance, art and more.
Chanticleer Community Theater, the Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and American Midwest Ballet all have residency in the 95,000-square-foot center. The Kitchen Council, a commercial cooking space, has a home there, too.
“Ultimately, there’s so much more to come,” Kehm said at PACE Interactive, the gala opening on Feb. 22.
The stage, she said, is finally set for PACE and the Hoff Center to surprise and amaze the community.
“This is the future of Council Bluffs,” she said.
The $27 million Hoff Center resonates on a personal level for Kehm, who dabbles in music and theater herself.
“Council Bluffs didn’t have anything like this when I was growing up,” she said.
“My parents recognized early on that I could carry a tune. But there were no children’s choruses in Council Bluffs. So every Saturday, from third grade through eighth grade, my parents carted me to Omaha.”
She sang with the Nebraska Choral Arts Society Children’s Chorus all those years, and later with music groups at Abraham Lincoln High School.
Kehm was in sixth grade when her oldest sister decided to try out for “Hansel and Gretel” with the Chanticleer Children’s Theater in the Bluffs.
“And of course, you do everything your big sister does,” she said.
The audition would take lots and lots of courage for the “painfully shy” 10-year-old. Her shyness was so severe, she said, “I almost didn’t speak. It was to the point where my parents worried about how noncommunicative I was.”
She sang “Once Upon a Dream” from “Cinderella” for director Broc Brockway — and got a lead.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Kehm said of being cast as the Morning Fairy. “It was the most terrifying but wonderful thing that ever happened to me. From there, theater gave me a voice, gave me a family, gave me a community. And ever since then, I’ve never looked back. So I’m so grateful for Council Bluffs, for Council Bluffs theater, for music, for helping make me who I am.”
And now she’s managing a space where other children can come to experience the same magic.
“That’s what’s most important for me. ... I was the Council Bluffs kid who didn’t have a place to go. I was very fortunate the Chanticleer Theater existed,” she said. “But now, there’s a new, safe place for folks to go — whether it be for dance, performing, culinary art classes. There’s a place for you.”
Saturday, the public is invited to a free open house from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In addition to tours of the theater, rehearsal rooms, artist studios, the commercial kitchen for entrepreneur chefs and more, there will be art projects for kids and adults and live entertainment by PACE’s performance partners in theater, dance and music.
“We’re super excited ... about all being here in one place,” Kehm said. “But what we’re going to be able to create together is much bigger than (each of) us as individual organizations.”
A dream ‘finally come true’
PACE unveiled the Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center at a Feb. 22 gala called PACE Interactive. A sellout crowd of 500 attended the evening of arts, food and fundraising. Here’s what a few had to say:
- “The new Hoff Center is absolutely extraordinary, and I think it’s a wonderful addition to the entire regional arts community. The spaces are fabulous, and for these organizations to have a new home, I think it’s going to serve not just them, but all of us.” — Joan Squires, president of Omaha Performing Arts.
- “This has been a dream of ours, and it’s finally come true.” — PACE board Chairwoman Nikki Tiarks, who has been part of the Pottawattamie County arts organization for the past 10 years.
- “I have been needing to be part of a broader art community for a long time. And this is one of the first really platinum opportunities I’ve had. So this is why I’m here, this is why I jumped at the chance ... to have a hybrid show space and workspace. It’s wonderful.” — Buck Christensen, photographer
- “Wow. We’ve really done it. We’ve come a long way. It is just so incredible to have a home of our own. It’s a beautiful space, and inspiring for us to come and work here every day. We couldn’t be happier.” — Erika Overturff, artistic director of American Midwest Ballet, which is celebrating its 10th season.
- “I love the building. I love the community.” — Studio artist Kent Hertz, a producer and engineer who specializes in record mixing and mastering, video production and projection mapping.
- “Tonight was a really exciting night for all of us — our first time on stage in front of an audience, and we loved it. The building is beautiful. We’ve been moving in since January — we were packing up the old building in November. And so to finally ... be ready to go and to perform for everyone, it was wonderful.” — Denise Putman, president of Chanticleer Theater and a PACE board member.
