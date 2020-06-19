Works by an Iowa artist known worldwide hang alongside lesser-known but still significant paintings and sketches by George Simons in a newly opened exhibition at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) first revealed elements of “Council Bluffs History Through Art: The Works of Grant Wood and George Simons” at the Hoff Center’s gala opening in February.

Simons, who holds claim as “Council Bluffs’ first artist,” is best known for oil paintings and sketches of Iowa’s landscape and early pioneer life. Much of it was documented while traveling with Gen. Grenville M. Dodge and his survey party for the Mississippi and Missouri Railroad.

Simons, who moved to Council Bluffs in 1853, had been hired by Dodge as a cook, but Dodge quickly saw Simons’ sketches as a valuable reference for the railroad across Iowa. Simons, who was never formally trained as an artist, also provided the earliest depictions of Council Bluffs and Omaha as the west was opening.

PACE has put 25 of his restored sketches on view, some of which are notes for his oils on canvas. All are part of a collection of 71 sketches from Simons’ sketchbook donated to PACE in 2019. The public also can see 12 Simons paintings on loan from the Council Bluffs Public Library and the Historic General Dodge House in the Bluffs.

Wood, arguably Iowa’s most famous artist, is best known for his paintings depicting the rural American Midwest, particularly “American Gothic” (1930), an iconic painting of the 20th century. The Hoff Center’s Nelson Gallery features 10 restored panels of the “Corn Room Mural” painted by Wood and recovered by the Bluffs Arts Council. The murals were created in 1926 for the Chieftan Hotel in downtown Council Bluffs. Wood wanted visitors to feel as though they were eating in a beautiful cornfield.

A lecture series in conjunction with the exhibition kicks off at 7 p.m. July 9 with local historian Dr. Richard Warner. Find a full schedule of talks and registration details at paceartsiowa.org/calendar.

The exhibition and lecture series are funded in part by Humanities Iowa, a state-based affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. The restoration and conservation of the Simons sketches was funded in part by a joint grant with the Council Bluffs Public Library from the State Historical Society of Iowa, Historical Resource Development Program.

