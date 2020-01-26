howie d

Howard Dorough of the Backstreet Boys plays himself in “Howie D: Back in the Day,” a musical about his middle school years that premieres Friday at the Rose Theater.

Hey, Backstreet Boys groupies: Howie D has been flying under the radar in Omaha for about three weeks.

You may have heard about a world-premiere musical that’s based on his childhood, “Howie D: Back in the Day,” opening Friday at the Rose Theater. Howie, real name Howard Dorough, has been rehearsing the play with about a dozen other actors for about a month, without public appearances.

He wrote the musical with Broadway composers Lisa St. Lou and Tor Hyams, who have an impressive list of credits. They all went public last week to talk about the show at a press conference in an empty, under-construction building, the future location of the Rose’s expanding youth theater academy in the old Gordmans headquarters at 120th Street and West Center Road.

Dorough has been here off and on since the show was announced last year. I did a long interview with him on one of those visits that will appear in this week’s Go Magazine. For all his fame as a member of one of the most successful boy bands ever, you’ll learn that he’s humble and down to earth.

The Backstreet Boys have sold 100 million records and have remained popular — and together — long after many other boy bands have drifted away.

But before he was a Backstreet Boy, Dorough was a middle schooler wondering who he was and trying to determine his place in the world. That’s the story told in “Back in the Day.” Dorough plays himself.

The last time he acted onstage, it was 30 years ago, so the rehearsals have been a learning experience, he said at the press conference.

“It’s full of dialogue, very full of dialogue. There’s a lot of memorization,” he said. “The cast has been challenging me. I’ve grown a lot.”

But things have come full circle. He went home this month for a long weekend to find that his son was in a play, so they both were learning lines at the same time.

The show was in workshops in New York City and ended up in Omaha after Dorough, Hyams and St. Lou made a connection with Rose artistic director Matt Gutschick, who’s directing “Back in the Day.” The Rose Theater has a national reputation as a quality children’s theater, appearing on an American Theatre magazine list of “20 Theaters You Should Take Your Kids To.”

Hyams and St. Lou said they were impressed with the caliber of the cast Gutschick assembled, mostly from Omaha actors, and the overall vibe at the Rose.

“Matt provides such a wonderful atmosphere,” Hyams said. “It might be the biggest part of why this has been successful up to this point.”

He found Gutschick’s pitch to bring them to the Rose very compelling. Gutschick specifically laid out what the theater does, listed its strengths and weaknesses and talked about the level of professionalism, caring and nurturing among personnel and actors, Hyams said, and Dorough agreed.

“Everyone welcomed us just like family,” Dorough said.

It didn’t hurt that Hyams knows someone in Omaha.

“She’s always saying it’s so great,” he said.

Dorough’s wife and kids are coming from Florida on opening weekend, and his 86-year-old mom is coming the next week. They’re not the only ones coming from a distance, said Kori Radloff, the Rose’s marketing and public relations director. Ticket requests have come in from across the world, including China, she said.

Dorough first worked with the Broadway team on a children’s album about his life, and the three of them soon realized that the story lent itself well to a stage musical. They picked Dorough’s brain to create a script.

“I felt like I was in therapy for about a month,” he said. “I didn’t realize my life was that interesting.”

It was no surprise to Hyams, a Grammy Award-nominated writer and music producer who has worked with Edwin McCain, Lisa Loeb and Debbie Harry, among others.

“All of our lives are interesting if you dig deep enough,” he said.

Hyams and St. Lou have collaborated on several stage shows and are currently developing a musical based on the TV series “Green Acres.” He produced her new album, “Ain’t No Good Man.” She’ll sing selections from the record at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Slowdown.

Dorough said audiences can expect to see the journey of a man who now is a star but is afraid to accept an alumni award at his middle school because of leftover issues from when he was a student. In a flashback, you learn about his life.

“It’s jam-packed with great heart and dialogue, and it will make people laugh quite a bit,” he said.

There’s also great choreography with Backstreet Boy-like moves.

The show also has a message Dorough hopes every audience member takes to heart, no matter how old they are.

“It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he said. “If you have a dream and a passion, don’t let anyone stop you from doing it.”

