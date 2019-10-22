A new trailer for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" has arrived.
Dubbed the "final trailer," it will be the last lengthy look we'll get at the ninth entry in the ongoing "Star Wars" saga.
This galactic adventure features newer characters Rey, Finn, Poe, Rose and Kylo Renn as well as familiar faces such as Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian and Princess Leia.
It appears the heroes travel to a planet where wreckage of the Death Star has fallen, and it looks like a familiar villain will be back for the saga's finale.
The tagline for the new trailer: "The saga will end, the story lives forever."
"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" will be in theaters Dec. 19. Tickets are available now.
Watch the trailer below:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.