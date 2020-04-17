Dave Pugh, owner of Perfect Images, cleans the Dale Chihuly piece called “Inside and Out” at Joslyn Art Museum. You might see it or other Chihuly art on a virtual gallery tour, one of many activities the museum has on its website for people who are staying home during the coronavirus outbreak.
People can’t fill theater seats right now. They can’t wander through an art gallery or take an acting class or attend a community opera lecture.
That’s not good for local arts groups that rely on attendance — along with donations — to pay their bills.
It’s also not good for the people who love them. In troubling times, we need to experience the beauty of ballet and ponder the meaning of an abstract painting.
Local arts groups are working to fill the void, raise revenue and remain relevant, offering numerous ways patrons can safely enjoy and support their favorite Omaha artists.
>> Archived recordings of classic Omaha Symphony concerts now are online along with educational videos for students, teachers and families. The symphony is also posting fun social media content from symphony musicians at omahasymphony.org.
It’s all part of a new digital initiative, Omaha Symphony Anywhere, which includes the return of “In Concert With the Omaha Symphony,” a weekly show on KVNO Classical 90.7 FM. The broadcast will air from 1 to 3 p.m. each Sunday, starting this week with a program from Sept. 21, 2018, that features works by Ludwig von Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein.
Short Omaha Symphony pieces are featured on KVNO at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday on “Symphonic Sunrise.”
>> The Omaha Community Playhouse is offering classic performances and Henry Fonda Theatre Academy classes online.
The streaming premiere for “Recommended Reading for Girls” by local playwright Ellen Struve is at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It’s a video from the play’s world premiere at the Playhouse in April 2013.
The plot centers on Amy, a woman who encounters uninvited guests from her favorite childhood novels when she returns home to care for her ailing mother. They create chaos, but they also help Amy deal with some issues.
Pitch Pizzeria will offer two takeout options for dinner and the play at pitchpizzeria.com
A second play, “Eminent Domain” by Omahan Laura Leininger-Campbell, had its online premiere April 17 and is also available for streaming.
Streaming for both plays is free, but Campbell encourages donations to the Playhouse, the Shelterbelt Theatre (where the plays were workshopped) or the Great Plains Theatre Conference.
You can still register your kids for summer camps at the Playhouse website. They may be virtual depending on current coronavirus guidelines.
>> Opera Omaha has a series of interactive “Creativity Prompts” on its website. Participants in the Holland Community Opera Fellowship program lead viewers through artistic activities using Google Arts and Culture. They also have links to various Opera Omaha videos on YouTube featuring artists talking about previous productions and more. And they’re encouraging people to start social media dialogues.
The troupe still is sponsoring the Anne Dittrick Sonnet Contest and offering a tutorial for Talk Like Shakespeare Day on Thursday, although many of us may have to speak the archaic dialect to ourselves.
Registration is open for the annual kids’ Camp Shakespeare, which may be held online this year. Visit nebraskashakespeare.com.
>> You can immerse yourself in art daily with virtual activities at Joslyn Art Museum,though it’s closed through May 31.
Paintings, sculptures and other pieces in its permanent collections are on display in virtual gallery talks on Facebook and YouTube.
Toddlers can participate in Art Adventures LIVE! at 10:30 a.m. each Friday through May.
There are short courses, curator talks and hashtag conversations centered on #WomensHistoryMonth, #MuseumFromHome and #MuseumMomentsofzen.
Children can participate in virtual camps starting in June and, in the meantime, families can get in the spirit with interactive projects such as a sketch for the camp T-shirt. Your design might win.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message of good health hangs from a home's front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.