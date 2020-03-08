It was about a week before the opening of “The Music Man,” and the Chanticleer Community Theater cast was rehearsing into the evening for the first-ever musical at the new Hoff Family Arts and Culture Center in Council Bluffs.
Many of the actors have been in numerous Chanticleer shows, and they can’t help but compare the theater’s new location with the now-vacant structure the theater occupied for 67 years. The recent move was both necessary and bittersweet, they say.
“The old building was falling apart,” said Terry DeBenedictis, a member of the Chanticleer board who had performed there since the 1970s.
That’s something of an understatement. The tiny building at 830 Franklin Ave. had numerous pitfalls, said Denise Putman, another longtime board member:
- Being in a show at the building affectionately called 830 meant running up and down stairs through the basement to enter from one side of the stage or the other, sometimes carrying the high heels you replaced with jogging shoes.
“It was tough for people with really bad knees,” Putman said.
- It meant producing shows in a space that was a tight fit, even after they boarded over an orchestra pit (essentially part of the basement) to make more room. The fly space accommodated only three backdrops, making scenery a challenge.
- It meant fighting with curtains that could be pulled from side to side but not raised or lowered, and hanging lights “in the stratosphere” while perched on a tall, scary A-frame platform.
- It meant a leaky roof and nagging worry over repairs.
And that doesn’t even begin to address problems with bats.
So Putman, DeBenedictis and other Chanticleer veterans are relishing their new digs as they prepare for Friday’s premiere.
“Everything is brand-new, and we’re not having to be constantly repairing something or jury-rigging something because it’s not working,” Putman said.
At the recent rehearsal, director Dwayne Ibsen — another Chanticleer vet — stood in front of the spacious orchestra pit in the Polina and Bob Schlott Performing Arts Center, offering critiques as the cast ran through the second act, then the first.
The story of “The Music Man” is familiar to most musical theater fans: Traveling salesman tries to con town and its savvy but prissy librarian, but love gets in the way. Chanticleer board members thought the show would be appropriate to launch their tenure at the center because it’s set in Iowa and the music, lyrics and script all were written by Iowa native Meredith Willson.
The new stage — considerably larger than the one at 830 — will accommodate it better, especially scenery, including four backdrops, and big dance numbers. But veteran cast members, director and crew still were adjusting to the additional space as they rehearsed.
“It’s hard for me to get used to not being closer to the people I’m talking to,” said DeBenedictis, who plays Mrs. Paroo, the librarian’s Irish mother. “I don’t feel as personal with them, the other actors. But I think that will come the more we do it.”
And, Putman said, actors will have to make bigger gestures and speak louder.
For his part, Ibsen loves the new stage, though there’s no way for him to get up there quickly during rehearsals. He said he’ll suggest building portable stairs expressly for rehearsals when the stress of moving dies down.
He said his cast of 49 would not have been possible at the old location.
Putman, who directs children’s theater shows for Chanticleer, said anybody who directs something on the new stage will need to fill it up more than before.
Her husband, Bob, is the theater’s manager and set builder. He’s constructing a house that’s on wheels, his first two-story set piece.
In addition to a 280-seat auditorium, spacious dressing rooms and a comfy green room, and a sound and lighting booth with all-new equipment, the new theater also has a room dedicated solely to creating scenery, with very high ceilings.
That makes it possible to build sets while rehearsing plays, Bob said, something that wasn’t possible at 830, where they had to be made onstage.
The room also is equipped with a heavy-duty table saw and other shiny new tools.
It has all made his job easier, but not foolproof. After the 16-foot house was built, he started to move it through the room’s towering entrance (with three helpers) and discovered a problem.
“It wouldn’t go through the door,” he said. “It’s now 15 feet (tall). It had to be repainted by Dwayne.”
The center’s benefits go beyond its physical attributes, Denise Putman said. It’s nice to collaborate and share ideas with its other occupants, including American Midwest Ballet, Kanesville Symphony Orchestra and the Kitchen Council, a food startup incubator.
A ballet representative, for instance, learned that the dressing rooms needed additional mirrors.
“She asked, ‘How many do you need? Standing ones or on tables?’ ” Denise said. “We would have had to run out and buy them.”
As much as they love their new home, however, the Putmans and Ibsen will miss 830.
“It was quaint,” Ibsen said, “and it just felt like home.”
Ibsen, who owns an Omaha costume shop, recalled taking a group of fellow costumers to the theater when they were here for a convention about 10 years ago. The current show was “Hello, Dolly,” and many of them had sent him their version of the fabulous red dress Dolly wears during her iconic walk down the stairs to the title song.
During that scene at Chanticleer, “Dollys just kept coming down the steps” in those dresses, he said.
“It is a great memory.”
The Putmans spent the last few months cleaning out 830 to be sold, with proceeds going to Pottawattamie Arts Culture and Entertainment, or PACE, the umbrella group for Hoff Center partners.
“On the last day, we took the letters off the electronic sign, and as we drove away, we were pretty emotional,” Denise said.
But they agreed it was time.
“There’s not enough duct tape in the world to continue to put Band-Aids on that building,” Bob said. “This building was a godsend to us, because we could preserve our name and continue to do shows. It’s a new era.”
