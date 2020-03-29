Creighton sophomore Lydia Johnson can’t go to classes anymore because of the coronavirus.

Instead, the art major just steps outside her family’s Dundee home to get assignments done for her painting class. She’s thrilled a few neighbors by painting their houses and giving them her finished canvases.

She’s attracted lots of attention after setting up her easel in the front yard. The goal is to get each work completed in one sitting.

“I get a lot of people walking by who want to talk to me about it and what I’m doing,” Johnson said. “A lot of little kids really like to watch me paint.”

Johnson was excited when a portrait artist pulled over and talked to her about the style of art she’s been doing. So far, she’s found houses easiest, but after a run through Happy Hollow Club, she might turn to nature for her next assignment.

If Johnson had her way, and the weather cooperated, she’d spend hours outside working on each one. But she’s taking a heavy load of 19 hours of classes this semester, and those continue online.

She’s majoring in philosophy and studio art, and plans to go to dental school. Taking classes online, she said, actually keeps her more organized.

“I get to pursue all three, so I never have to pick between what I want to do,” she said.

It’s sad not to see the friends she’s made while living on campus, she said, but it’s not all bad.

“It’s nice to have time alone for self-reflection,” she said.