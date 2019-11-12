When you sign in to Disney's new streaming service and turn on its new "Star Wars" show, you might see a familiar face.
"The Mandalorian" debuted Tuesday on Disney+. And one of the first characters you'll see is portrayed by John Beasley, an Omaha actor who has notable roles in "Rudy," "Everwood," "The Sum of All Fears" and "The Purge: Anarchy."
Beasley plays an unnamed barkeep in some hole-in-the-wall outer rim tavern where the titular bounty hunter arrives and gets into a bar fight.
"He says you spilled his drink," Beasley's character says, translating for an angry patron.
Beasley's uncredited role only appears in the opening sequence of the 40-minute episode. His small part is also visible in a "special look" trailer on YouTube.
Set after the fall of the Empire in "Return of the Jedi" and before the events of "The Force Awakens," this show follows a lone gunman making his way through the galaxy.
The "Star Wars" series also features Pedro Pascal as The Mandalorian as well as notable actors such as Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Brian Posehn, Horatio Sanz, Taika Waititi, Carl Weathers, Bill Burr and Mark Boone Jr.
"Dumb and Dumber" (1994)
There's that scene where Lloyd takes a wrong turn, heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, instead of Aspen, Colorado. Of course, nowhere would this pairing of signs exist. IMDB lists Nebraska as a filming location. But whether the wrong way scene — or the subsequent one in which Lloyd TOTALLY redeems himself — were Nebraska-shot? Can't be sure. It does look like it could be Nebraska.
In the Johnny Knoxville-starring comedy, our elderly hero lives in Lincoln. No scenes were filmed there, but they did shoot footage of the Nebraska State Capitol to cut in with the scenes set in Lincoln.
Though the best picture winner was almost entirely shot in South Dakota, its filming locations included Nebraska. A note at the end of the film mentions that the last band of free Sioux Indians surrendered at Fort Robinson, Nebraska.
"Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa" (2013)
"Dances With Wolves" (1990)
“Elizabethtown" (2005)
Cameron Crowe's romantic comedy filmed scenes at and near Scotts Bluff National Monument, west of Scottsbluff and Gering, and Carhenge, north of Alliance.
“The Assassination of Richard Nixon” (2004)
This Sean Penn movie you might not remember shot footage in several downtown and midtown Omaha locations. Penn had also shot portions of his 1991 film “The Indian Runner” in Omaha.
“Held Up” (1999)
The Jamie Foxx and Nia Long comedy was shot, in part, in Fremont, Nebraska.
“Paper Moon” (1973)
Peter Bogdanovich shot parts of his classic road movie near Rulo, Nebraska.
“Lucky” (2011)
This Colin Hanks and Jeffrey Tambor serial killer comedy was shot in 30 area locations in Omaha and Council Bluffs, including the offices of The Daily Nonpareil.
“American Honey” (2016)
Shia LaBeouf briefly moved into the home of a Bennington family to shoot scenes for Andrea Arnold’s film.
