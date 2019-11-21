In a world of online data mining, the constant tracking of consumer Internet activity and the omnipresence of CCTV cameras, it’s no wonder that some people feel as if they’re living in a Big Brother-type postmodern dystopia where every move is scrutinized by a nameless entity with less-than-noble motives.
Toph Beck explores this idea in his multidisciplinary, multisensory exhibition “Pick Best Move,” starting this weekend at Split Gallery. It’s an idea he began exploring some 20 years ago with “Tyranny,” which he developed as both a film and a web series.
Both follow the story of a man who volunteers for a brain-mapping experiment.
“It’s about characters who discover they’re being used in a game and being used without their knowledge,” Beck said.
Both the film and series built upon Beck’s primary career. For 20 years, he worked as a NASA documentary filmmaker and composer in Los Angeles before moving back to Omaha in 2015 to focus on his art, which consists of painting, drawing, music and film.
Beck designed his debut solo show as an immersive experience that draws connections between consumerism, casinos and conspiracies. Paintings and drawings complement the gallery itself as an interactive game board, with a multiscreen projection installation on the lower level and an original soundscape played throughout the space.
Conspiracy is subtly emphasized throughout the exhibition. The date of the opening, Nov. 22, ties to the JFK assassination, which spawned countless conspiracy theories, while the final weekend falls on Black Friday.
“It’s a perfect tie into consumerism,” Beck said. “The world feels like a casino. Everybody is being monitored, and we don’t know we’re being manipulated.”
The artist’s bold and colorful paintings feature a repetitious mixture of abstract design, nonsensical graffiti and satirical word play, which often revolve around a faceless character who is unknowingly manipulated in thought and action.
“His name is Frank,” Beck said. “He’s my game piece. He has no face and can be anybody, but is usually me.”
While his works show a variety of influences, including Jean-Michel Basquiat, Jackson Pollock, Franz Klein and Wassily Kandinsky, Omaha artist Judith Welk, who died earlier this year, is of primary import for Beck.
“I was fortunate enough to meet her and become friends with her and her husband, Bob, when I moved back in 2015,” said Beck, who grew up in Dundee with several of Welk’s paintings in his family home.
“This was the inspiration for the design of Frank, the blocky character with the suitcase, as he reminded me of how she would paint her characters — very simple and lacking any defining detail.”
Split Gallery, 2561 Leavenworth St. “Toph Beck: Pick Best Move.” 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, 6 to 10 p.m. Nov. 29 and 3 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30. split.gallery.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
NEW THIS WEEK
American Arborist, 1215 N. 11th St. “AA Wood Artists Open House.” Features work by local wood craftspeople. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/freckledpebble.
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. “Artist Talk with Richard Ibghy and Marilou Lemmens.” The artists discuss the questions that drive their practice, their approach to research, the ways in which they develop their ambitious projects and their production strategies. 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. bemiscenter.org or 402-341-7130.
Cali Commons, 518 N. 40th St. “Open Life Drawing.” A donation-based, open/inclusive figure-drawing get-together. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Also at Cali Commons: “Closing of the Erotic Art Show.” A closing reception for the year-end show. 6 to 10 p.m. Monday. calicommons.com or 402-513-2321.
El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. “Saturday Art Fun.” Free hands-on art activities for the family.” 10:30 a.m. and noon Saturday.
Also at El Museo: “Public Guided Tours.” A tour of the current exhibition. Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. elmuseolatino.org or 402-731-1137.
The Living Room at Mastercraft, 1111 N. 13th St. “2019 Show Exhibition.” 5:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday. A celebration of Nebraska design work. AIGA members: free; nonmembers: $15. nebraska.aiga.org.
Simplicity Wellness Yoga and More, 14450 Eagle Run Drive, Suite 250. “Art With A Cause.” Features artwork by Josh Audiss, with proceeds benefiting Shatterproof. $5. 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. simplicityomaha.com.
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “Tell Martha Not to Moan.” A new play by Clinnesha D. Sibley centered on a family home in Detroit in 2007 as the presidential election campaign plays out on the national stage. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Also at the Union: “Transgender Day of Remembrance & Candlelight Vigil.” An annual observance honoring the memory of the transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
UNO Art Gallery, Weber Fine Arts Room 129, 6001 Dodge St. “BFA Thesis and BASA Senior Exhibitions.” Features BFA candidate Alec Paul, BA candidate Colleen Riordan and BASA candidates Lexie Borron, Delaney Fisher, Anthony Jackson, Mark Sabaliuskas, Mari Sayer, Erin Spencer, Brianna Williams and Zhanxiang (Sunny) Zhang. Opening reception: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 21. unomaha.edu or 402-554-2796.
Westside Community Conference Center, 3534 S. 108 St. “2019 ARTitudes Holiday Art Show & Sale.” Includes original paints, pottery, glass, wood, jewelry, fiber and mixed-media art. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. facebook.com/pg/ARTitudesNebraska or 402-943-9221.
1 of 72
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
Photos: Thought-provoking murals enrich Omaha walls and buildings
Omahans sure love their murals. Check out these pieces of art — space aliens, octopuses and vegetables, oh my! — you can find all over the city.
1 of 72
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda Williams, right, walks past a mural while giving a tour of north Omaha at 24th and Lake Streets with Restoration Exchange Omaha on Aug. 2, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A hand-painted mural of a brick alleyway in Tuscany is in the Cast Iron Bistro & Venue.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Children run past a mural depicting Jesus with children at Augustana Lutheran Church on July 12, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bohemian Cafe mural on the side of the building at 1406 S. 13th St.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eileen Hill walks past a mural near the intersection of Park Avenue and Leavenworth Street on Sept. 13, 2012.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars pass the grain elevator mural on Interstate 80 in Omaha on May 23, 2012.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Craig Lee steps back for perspective while painting his 10-year-old yellow lab, Georgia, into a mural near the corner of 35th and Center Streets on July 17, 2012.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa Kalantjakos, 50, with the non-profit called WhyArts, puts finishing touches on a mural on the backside of Tip Top Thrift Shop Inc. in Benson near 60th and Maple streets on June 5, 2014.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The mural "Fertile Ground," located in north downtown Omaha.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERAL
The "Homer" mural is located in the alley behind the Pizza Shoppe in Benson, 6056 Maple St.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Mother’’ in the Benson Business District portrays Mother Nature as the trunk of a tree. It was a collaborative effort by Renee Ledesma and Jasmine Ruch.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The "Hitchcock" mural located on west side of Film Streams in downtown Omaha.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
THE KENT BELLOWS PROJECT
Runners and walkers run past the Fertile Ground mural during the Color Vibe 5K in downtown Omaha on April 18, 2015.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural created by ten men from the Sienna-Francis House hangs at American National Bank near 90th and Dodge Streets.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mexican Heritage Mural on El Mercado building, 4913 S. 25th St.
CONNOR CAHILL
People work on a mural by Artist Christine Stormberg on July 28, 2016, near N. 30th and State Streets in Florence.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural, painted by 2010 Bryan graduate Hugo Zamorano, graces the Rubicon AgroBox at Bryan High School.
ERIC TAYLOR
A close-up view of an eye mural by Maggie Weber in the Benson business district.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A photo of the mural at 36th and W Streets celebrating Croatian immigrants.
EMILY NITCHER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betni Kalk was the mentor for this mural on the silos near 35th and Vinton Streets. She worked with a group of students through Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Betni Kalk did this mural at 31st and Parker Streets for the Prospect Village neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Daria Hlazatova is known for her magical murals. This is also in Benson.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Avanza mural near 29th and Leavenworth Streets was done by Mike Giron, Rebecca van Ornam and Richard Harrison.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maggie Weber’s "Sedusa" located on 45th and Leavenworth.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural by Chor Boogie, at the Salem Food Pantry, is one of several near 24th and Burdette Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street in Omaha.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The First Nation Bank of Omaha mural sign visible from the rooftop.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A piece of art by Boris T. Bally titled, Converging Ripples, is a mural using street signs displayed on the Jewish Community Center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A staircase mural created with Joslyn's Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Brice takes a photo of the Reggie LeFlore mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed" on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Oct. 6, 2018.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The mural at Omaha Fire Station 31, located at 4702 S. 25th St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man riding a motorcycle while wearing an American flag helmet travels past an artistic vote mural on South 10th Street in South Omaha on Sept. 25, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A historical mural painted on the north side of Florence Hardware, 7915 N. 30th St. The handprints along the bottom belong to students of Florence Elementary.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural in the Benson neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural painted on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Leavenworth Street mural depicting a snake.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another Leavenworth Street mural.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural painted on the side of Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill, 4322 Leavenworth St.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting a bike, located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
An abstract art mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
An octopus mural located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting vegetables and fruit along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vegetable mural located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting fruits and vegetables on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting fruit and vegetables on a building along Leavenworth Street.