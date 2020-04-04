We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There won't be "A Midsummer Night's Dream" this year.

Nebraska Shakespeare on Friday canceled its annual Shakespeare on the Green festival. The event, held each year from late June to early July, was to feature the popular comedy by William Shakespeare as well as "Shakespeare in Love," adapted from the 1998 film.

Both plays will be produced in summer 2021 for the 35th season of the free festival in Elmwood Park, Executive Director Mary Ann Bamber said.

She said there wouldn't be enough time to build sets and have rehearsals for both plays even if the coronavirus outbreak ended soon.

The organization will turn its attention to educational programming online, possibly including a virtual Camp Shakespeare, its yearly program for kids, according to a press release.