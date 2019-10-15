Adam Devine is big in Hollywood, but he still loves his hometown.

The star of "Jexi," a new comedy that came to theaters last week, Devine was raised in Omaha. He bleeds Husker red. He filmed his latest comedy special in Omaha, and he recently spoke to patients at Omaha's Children's Hospital, where he was once a patient.

And in a new video for "Vanity Fair," the actor and comedian shows off his Nebraska side.

He talked about Aksarben, corn detasseling, the farmer wave, Runza, puppy chow, Warren Buffett and, of course, Blackshirts and the Huskers.

"Go Big Red, baby!" Devine shouts. "Our football team ... probably are going to be national champs within the next 15 to 20 years."

One curious addition to his list of Nebraska slang: "Buggy" as a word for a grocery shopping cart. 

"That's what we call them in Nebraska," he says. 

It might be used but not by everyone in the state and certainly not on the level of his other mentions. 

Devine is one of the stars and co-creators of the Comedy Central series "Workaholics" as well as "The Neighbors," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," and "When We First Met."

In "Jexi," Devine plays a man addicted to his phone who uses his phone's virtual assistant, Jexi. The phone's artificial intelligence eventually tries to take over his life.

Photos: Moments from Adam Devine's "Best Time of Our Lives" stand-up comedy taping at Orpheum

Adam Devine's stand-up comedy special "Best Time of Our Lives" premieres Tuesday on Netflix. 

1 of 18

This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.coffey@owh.com, 402-444-1557,

twitter.com/owhmusicguy

0
0
0
0
0

Reporter - Entertainment/music/concert

Kevin Coffey is the entertainment editor and critic, covering music, movies, video games, comic books and lots more. Follow him on Twitter @owhmusicguy. Phone: 402-444-1557.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription