Adam Devine is big in Hollywood, but he still loves his hometown.
And in a new video for "Vanity Fair," the actor and comedian shows off his Nebraska side.
He talked about Aksarben, corn detasseling, the farmer wave, Runza, puppy chow, Warren Buffett and, of course, Blackshirts and the Huskers.
"Go Big Red, baby!" Devine shouts. "Our football team ... probably are going to be national champs within the next 15 to 20 years."
One curious addition to his list of Nebraska slang: "Buggy" as a word for a grocery shopping cart.
"That's what we call them in Nebraska," he says.
It might be used but not by everyone in the state and certainly not on the level of his other mentions.
Devine is one of the stars and co-creators of the Comedy Central series "Workaholics" as well as "The Neighbors," "Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates," and "When We First Met."
In "Jexi," Devine plays a man addicted to his phone who uses his phone's virtual assistant, Jexi. The phone's artificial intelligence eventually tries to take over his life.
Adam Devine opening a box of Godfather's Pizza in his dressing room during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine tries on his "Ta Dah!" cape before the taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix. The cape may be seen in a possible end scene of the special.
Adam Devine outside of Orpheum Theater before the taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater.
Adam Devine eats a sandwich from Jimmy Johns in his dressing room at Orpheum Theater.
Adam Devine getting his hair done before the taping.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
Adam Devine during a taping of his stand up special "Best Time of Our Lives" for Netflix at Orpheum Theater, November 10, 2018.
