Jodi Vaccaro and Thomas Stoysich, as Marian Paroo and Harold Hill in Chanticleer's production of "The Music Man." The musical's two-weekend run was suspended Sunday amid growing COVID-19 concerns.  

Two area community theaters have made changes to their schedules over concerns related to the novel coronavirus.

Chanticleer Community Theater and PACE have postponed all remaining performances of "The Music Man" at the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center in Council Bluffs.

The decision comes on the heels of state and local health department recommendations concerning COVID-19.

The musical opened Friday, with shows slated to continue today and next weekend.

Ticket-holding patrons can either:

• Wait for the rescheduled date and use their tickets at that time.

• Donate their tickets and receive a tax deduction for the total ticket value.

• Request a refund for the value of the ticket.

"We ask all patrons and partners for patience during what could be a lengthy rescheduling process," Chanticleer and PACE said in a joint email. "PACE and partners will update ticket holders directly by email, websites and social media." 

For ticket-related preferences and questions, contact the Hoff Center at boxoffice@paceartsiowa.org or 712-890-5601.

Also, the Bellevue Little Theatre stage will go dark after a final performance of "Tuck Everlasting" today.

The show was to run through March 29, but the remaining performances have been canceled , a theater spokeswoman said.

Auditions for the next show, "Temporary Insanity," are currently scheduled for April 5 and 6, and the show is expected to open June 5 and run through June 21.

