When Wanda Ewing died in 2013 from complications of chemotherapy, Omaha’s art world reeled. The artist, who would have turned 50 in January, was an enormous and exuberant presence on the local art scene. She exhibited widely, regularly attended art events and was a tenured associate professor in the art department at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Unsurprisingly, her absence is still keenly felt.
Beginning Friday, the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery will celebrate her life’s oeuvre with “Wanda Ewing: Prints.” Featuring some 40-plus works, mostly woodblock prints, the show provides highlights of Ewing’s career with examples from her “100 Hairdos,” “The Bougie Girl” and “The Shape of Things (Dress)” series. A wide variety of other prints, including rare early pieces dating to 1995 and 1996 at the beginning of her career, are also on view.
No matter the subject, Ewing approached her work with an indomitable passion to tackle complex issues, which often centered around her experience as an African American woman navigating race, gender, beauty, sexuality and identity.
Each work, whether a colorful depiction of a plus-sized skirt or the presentation of a black woman as a pinup girl, revealed Ewing’s unabashed, unapologetic and in-your-face way of creating art that deeply mattered.
I wrote about the artist during her lifetime, and she sometimes sent emails expanding upon her practice and process. Coincidentally, the last exchange I still have dates to March 13, 2008: 12 years to the day of RBRG’s opening.
That email is worth revisiting for the insights it provides into two of Ewing’s series.
Regarding the “Bougie” prints, which were the basis for a satirical women’s magazine she conceived to poke fun at a variety of gender-based issues, Ewing commented that she wanted to tackle the hypocrisy that often dominated beauty and the beauty industry.
“Bougie” is a contemptuous term that originated in African American culture and refers to a woman who thinks she’s upper-class, but clearly isn’t. It’s an insult, but Ewing used it as a flashpoint to examine the falsehoods behind the beauty industry’s aspirational headlines. Her “Bougie” women often appeared as grotesque, cartoon-like caricatures, no more “real” than the models who grace actual magazine covers.
“The real burn is, anymore, the women smiling back at you from the covers don’t really look like that in real life,” Ewing wrote. “The images have been enhanced digitally, creating a false and unobtainable standard.”
I can only imagine the hay she would have made from the likes of Instagram and Snapchat filters, and social media in general.
Ewing’s “Wallflower” series approached similar themes, but from a more controlled vantage point that let the artist explore her own weaknesses and strengths. She admitted that she had been a “textbook wallflower,” the girl “never asked to dance,” who became self-conscious about it.
For this series, she dealt with that rejection head-on, depicting scantily clad black women in come-hither poses against floral wallpaper.
“My wallflower prints are definitely not shy or shrinking violets,” wrote Ewing, who saw the pieces as simultaneously powerful and sexy. “They embrace themselves fully without apology. ... It’s really about confronting my own insecurities by creating these visual vehicles that allow me to exorcise my demons from adolescence.”
For much of Ewing’s work, how we look at women — and how they look at themselves — remained central.
“Beauty is at the core of it all,” she wrote. “How we define it. How I define it.”
To a certain extent, it’s a little hard looking at the prints in the RBRG show and not feeling a pang of sadness. Ewing was right on the artistic vanguard, and she challenged her viewers in thrilling ways. The work she was creating at the end of her life indicated that she was poised to make an enormous creative jump.
Last year, when I viewed the work at Joslyn Art Museum’s “30 Americans,” a survey of contemporary black artists, I couldn’t help but be struck by how at home Ewing’s work would have been in the show. I’d put her alongside artists like Mickalene Thomas and Vanessa German, two artists who are pushing the envelope for African American women artists working today.
Her work was that powerful.
And that’s why a show like this, one that provides such a strong chronological overview of her work, reminds us just how lucky we were to have Wanda Ewing in Omaha, even if that time was cut short.
Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery, 1806 Vinton St. “Wanda Ewing: Prints.” Opening reception: 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through April 4. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. rbrg.org or 402-496-4797.
￼ Kim Carpenter
NEW THIS WEEK
