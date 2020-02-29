There’s nothing flashy or overly theatrical about the musical “Once,” which premiered Friday at the Omaha Community Playhouse.
It has a fairly small cast of people who do it all: sing, dance, recite lines and act as the orchestra. It includes a couple of rollicking songs that feature every performer, but nothing remotely like a huge production number.
And the story, about two musicians who connect on a Dublin street and fall in love, is quiet, spare and downright intimate.
The show found success on Broadway, though nothing about it screams excessive Broadway musical.
I love big and brassy shows, but, at Thursday night’s preview, I found “Once” to be an interesting and mostly worthwhile alternative.
Guy (Jay Hanson, who played guitar and sang in Billy McGuigan’s recent “Yesterday and Today”) is an Irish busker playing his original tunes on the sidewalk. They’re melancholy, speaking to a lost love. Girl (Melissa King, a fine vocalist and pianist) is a Czech immigrant who hears him and is intrigued; she thinks he has potential beyond playing for small change.
He’s about to abandon his guitar, however, and focus on his job repairing vacuum cleaners in his dad’s shop. She just happens to have a broken Hoover, and a relationship —and a future — is born.
The play is populated with various Irish characters: Billy (Sean Johnson), a music shop owner who had designs on Girl; a bank manager (Thomas A.C. Gjere); Guy’s dad (Don Keelan-White) and studio operator Eamon (Playhouse music director Jim Boggess, in a fairly rare turn onstage).
Girl has an entourage of Czech family and friends as well: her mom, Baruska (Joey Hartshorn); sassy Reza (Ejanae Hume); Andrej (Jonathan Berger) and her young daughter Ivanka (Brinlee Roeder, who shares the role with Anina Frey and Holly Hirsch).
Except for the little girl, each of those singer/actors, along with others in the cast, plays an instrument. In program notes, director Kimberly Faith Hickman said the theater’s production team had never produced a musical that required cast members to do it all. From the outset, she said, she was confident she could create such an ensemble.
She was right. No one element of the whole — vocal work, dance steps, dialogue or instrumentation — suffered. Vocal harmonies, notably, were sublime. And each character needed a dialect; for the most part, they were credible, if not always consistent.
Standouts included Hanson and King, who both were comfortable and natural onstage. King, especially, has a knockout voice. Berger and Johnson (guitar), Hume (violin) and Gjere (cello) performed vocals, lines and orchestra work with equal ease.
And Hartshorn was a delight as the accordion-playing mom, the character with the largest and loudest personality.
The music, by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, sounds like the folk melodies from each country. It’s gorgeous without being ostentatious.
The set by Jim Othuse was nothing more than a large backdrop of a wall that served as both the inside and outside of Dublin buildings. With chairs for the musicians, some tables and a few other pieces, it depicted each scene well, especially with John Gibilisco’s lighting.
Making musicians who are constantly moving into a cohesive group required deft sound work by Tim Burkhart and Gibilisco.
Amanda Fehlner’s costumes injected color and distinctly ethnic patterns into the show, especially those on Girl and her mom. I did wonder, however, why each didn’t have any costume changes.
This show should be particularly popular with somewhat younger audiences who might not be as drawn to more traditional musicals or older titles. The low-budget Irish film that inspired the musical was popular with that demographic in 2007, and spawned a hit song, “Falling Slowly,” that won an Oscar
If the whoops and catcalls at the end of Thursday’s show are any indication, “Once” should be another success in a diverse season at the Playhouse.
