I know it’s not possible, but it would be wonderful if every young person in Omaha, even Nebraska, could see the current show at the Rose Theater.
Make that every person, period.
“The Diary of Anne Frank,” the published writings of a Jewish teen in Nazi Germany, has been adapted by Wendy Kesselman into a profound — and profoundly moving — stage play, based on an earlier version by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett.
The script itself is extremely accessible, especially to its target audience: youths age 8 and older. But with some innovations, guest director Rachel Grossman has made it even more meaningful to everyone, regardless of their age, ethnicity or background.
Part of that comes from the story itself: Eight people — a family of four, a family of three and a single man, all Jews — spend more than a year hiding from the Nazis in a tiny space in Amsterdam, aided by non-Jewish Dutch heroes. They try to make the best of it but understandably get on each others’ nerves, never forgetting that they could be discovered or betrayed at any time. It prompted me to ponder what would happen if I were forced into a similar situation with family and friends.
And part of it came through Grossman’s nontraditional casting, which I knew about from preshow publicity but had to see to appreciate.
I admit I was skeptical when I learned that the members of the Frank family were from different races and ethnicities. But seeing the show erased my doubts. The characters were totally believable. It didn’t matter a whit what they looked like. Grossman said she thought the diverse cast would help modern audiences relate to the story and its inhabitants, and she was right.
The actors, of course, deserve part of the credit. Asian performer Wai Yim and African American actor Dani Cleveland were marvelous as Mr. and Mrs. Frank. I defy you not to cry at Otto Frank’s final speech, share Mrs. Frank’s rage at one of her attic mates or be moved by her mournful lack of hope for a happy ending.
Mercy High senior Sophie Williams is luminous as Anne. She portrays the teen as sassy, confident and assertive on the outside even as she’s baring her soul to her diary. She clashes with her mom, reflects on her growing attraction to boys and refuses to lose hope even though the attic dwellers are well aware that thousands of Jews on the outside are being transported to death camps.
Gretna High sophomore Belle Rangel is equally as accomplished as Anne’s sister, Margot. Both girls have been in other productions at the Rose, and it shows.
Kim Clark-Kaczmarek and Kevin Ehrhart as Mr. and Mrs. van Daan and Raydell Cordell III as Mr. Dussel and Otto Fox as Peter van Daan, who all share the attic with the Franks, also are excellent.
Another innovation in the play was a contrast between the dingy brown and gray set by Inspired by Jamie Bullins and the almost alarmingly bright costumes by Zach Kloppenborg. Each character got a signature color (Anne’s is red, Peter’s is turquoise, Mr. Frank’s suit is a yellowish orange.) In a preshow press release, Kloppenborg said he wanted to illustrate the hope inside the characters, and he did.
The entire production held an audience of kids who appeared to be in middle school spellbound for an hour and a half. They were abundantly silent and thoughtful except during scenes when Anne tells her diary about burgeoning sexual feelings and kisses Peter in the attic. Some of the teachers seemed chagrined by their students’ behavior, but it was clear that the kids didn’t quite know how to react.
It was also evident that they weren’t grasping the searing sadness underlying those scenes, a sadness that was palpable whenever Anne or the others talked about the future. That sadness was even nearly unbearable when you learned that the Franks and their companions were caught mere days before the liberation of Europe.
Anne would never get the chance to fall in love, or realize her sexuality, or even see a sunrise in freedom again.
Despite its tragic ending, however, I embraced the hope represented by the bright colors, Anne’s diary entries and the play’s most important message, not only to kids but to everyone: It’s up to you to fight for what’s right.
My hope is that everyone who leaves the theater keeps the memory of the Holocaust alive and aspires to be like the heroes who risked their own lives to save the lives of those who were targeted by Adolf Hitler.
Please take your teens to this show.
