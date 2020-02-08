The Rolling Stones were right: You can’t always get what you want.
But sometimes, you do indeed get what you need.
I learned this as I slogged through last week, a not-so-fun mish-mash of shock, frenzy and disappointments.
A dear friend had a heart attack. At the same time, his wife — an equally dear friend — was dealing with an elderly parent crisis. I was busy writing about an internationally known celebrity who had a world premiere play in Omaha as I was fighting a killer backache.
In the midst of it all, I was supposed to review “Wakey, Wakey” by Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno at the Blue Barn Theatre, a two-person play about life and death and the stuff in between. I wanted my friend (the same woman whose parent is struggling) to go with me because she has great insight, but she was tired and didn’t feel like she could leave her husband at home alone so soon.
So I went by myself on Thursday (opening night), and saw the play through kind of a fog, my weary mind wandering. It didn’t grab me, and in the end, I wasn’t sure what I saw and what to make of it.
I need to see this again, I thought.
Fast forward to Saturday. My backache was gone. My friend agreed to accompany me to the play.
No fog, no fatigue. Just one beautiful play that grabbed me — and my friend — and held us close for 70 minutes. Not what I wanted (seeing the play and moving on) but definitely what I needed. I wasn’t ready to see it Thursday. My friend suspected she wouldn’t have been ready to see it then as well.
Guy (that’s it, just Guy) was in a wheelchair, and he had some things to say. Some were funny, some were profound, some were surprising, some were touching. Many were all those things and more. They made us reflect on our circumstances and our hopes and how they sometimes overlap. He urged us to think about the people we love, which, for my friend and I, was particularly relevant and poignant.
He was played by the talented Aaron Zavitz as likable, expressive, self-deprecating and relatable, and by the end of the show, he seemed like an old friend.
After a while, he was joined by Lisa, whose purpose wasn’t entirely clear, though I had a theory. I suspect some people shared it and others went a different direction, and that Eno wanted it that way.
As with Zavitz, director Barry Carman found the perfect actor to play Lisa. In the hands of Echelle Childers, Lisa was gentle, caring, a tad sassy, enigmatic and altogether fascinating. These two veteran actors were great.
There were visual aids, in the form of videos and intriguing, sometimes haunting original music by Bill Kirby, who also did the lights and projections. Craig Lee’s first scenic design for the Blue Barn was spare, yet still held some surprises.
In the play, Guy tells us that a million miracles are at work in the world every single moment. It may not be a miracle, but I think it’s more than a coincidence that we happened upon “Wakey, Wakey” when we did.
I left feeling more hopeful than I had in days, maybe even weeks, especially after the phenomenal ending.
elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267
