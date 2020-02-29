When most people think of Pablo Picasso, they immediately flash to paintings like “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon” — widely considered the first true masterpiece of the 20th century — and “Guernica,” hailed as one of the most powerfully political artistic works ever created.
They think of his “Blue Period” and his ability to segue effortlessly between realism, cubism, expressionism and surrealism.
Mention Picasso, and the average person thinks “artistic genius.” Ceramic plates, platters and pitchers simply do not come to mind.
Yet Picasso, who died at 91 in 1973, produced a stunning array of clay objects, and his genius is just as evident in those humble everyday items as it is on canvases hanging in gilt frames on gallery walls.
El Museo Latino is seeking to correct that oversight by showcasing examples of Picasso’s ceramic works with “Picasso: Master in Clay, Edition Ceramics, 1947-1971,” an exhibition of some 60 pieces.
A companion exhibition, “Mouly on the Move: Travel Paintings and Prints, 1958-2007,” features more than 40 colorful works by Picasso’s student and contemporary, Marcel Mouly.
Picasso solo exhibitions have happened in Omaha only rarely. The Joslyn Art Museum held two small shows in the early 1960s, with the latest an exhibition of his etchings at Joslyn almost 30 years ago in 1992.
Magdalena Garcia, El Museo Latino’s director, said she jumped at the chance when the Park West Foundation offered the traveling show.
“Who would not want to see Picasso?” she said. “He has influenced more artists around the world than anyone else in history. We felt like we’d never have an opportunity like this again.”
For all his influence and the preeminence he enjoyed as an artist during his lifetime, Picasso didn’t shy away from working with clay, which had often been dismissed as a mere craft material rather than a fine art medium.
“He was able to manipulate clay in a way that made it worthy,” Garcia said. “For Picasso to have worked with clay meant that he put a value on it and what he could bring to the material in terms of creativity.”
Picasso first began working with the medium in 1947 after he visited the village of Vallauris on the French Riviera during its annual pottery exhibition the previous year. There, he met the owners of Madoura Pottery, Suzanne and Georges Ramié, who gave Picasso access to their workshop. He plied his singular energy and creativity there for the next quarter-century.
Clay was attractive to the artist not only because it gave him an outlet for his artistic vision, but also because it provided an opportunity for average people to afford his work. Picasso’s paintings had become so expensive that he reputedly even traded one for a house.
Clay was more democratic. He was able to make multiple editions, which people could afford. Experts estimate he created 3,000 to 9,000 clay items during his 25 years in Vallauris.
“Picasso was prodigious in his output,” said Leigh Hendry, the exhibition’s curator. “He was compulsive and very obsessive. He was also very content and happy at this time in his life. He had a very quick turnaround, where he had a concept and then made a piece.”
Picasso’s early clay works trended toward traditionally utilitarian objects. His “Black Face” service of four plates with smiling faces is a simple dinnerware set, although it’s difficult to imagine eating off them. What is evident is Picasso’s ability to use a simple line and an arcing curve to create a minimalist visage.
“With just a line, just a dot, just a gesture, he created a face and an expression,” Garcia said. “In that way, they weren’t just a plate, just a utilitarian object. To me, that’s what’s magical and demonstrates his genius as an artist.”
Whimsy is widely at play throughout Picasso’s clay works, particularly in his depiction of animals.
Owls, for example, regularly appear on platters, such as the bold “White Owl on Red Background” and the more playful “Red Owl on Black Ground.” Both created in 1957, they show how imaginatively divergent Picasso’s approach could be to the same subject matter.
Owls also are featured on pitchers, which demonstrates how Picasso imagined objects beyond their intent. In his hands, a spout served as a beak, the vessel a body and the handle, a tail, all coming together to create a sweetly plump wood owl.
“I mean, it’s fantastic,” said Garcia, singling out one of the pitchers. “There’s so much joy to the work.”
Joy was an important component in Picasso’s ceramic output because, Hendry believes, it offered an antidote to the emotional and physical strain of creating “Guernica” in 1937.
“Creating that painting was like hiking the Appalachian Trail,” she said. “He created the greatest anti-war masterpiece in the history of art. It was exhausting. Goodness knows he turned the art world upside-down with it.
“Ceramics were fun. They were gratifying. With clay, he could be with regular people in the workshop, and he could be very whimsical and clever — and he did it with a vengeance.”
For as much fun and whimsy as Picasso brought to clay, the works remained distinctively his, especially when it came to his subjects. Bulls remained one of his favorite, most enduring motifs. Multiple platters on view at El Museo Latino depict bulls in the arena, often with fanciful twists. The rims, such as the one surrounding “Bull in the Arena” from 1948, are often decorated with heads or silhouettes, which depict people watching a bullfight.
It’s a witty perspective that’s an inimitable hallmark of Picasso’s creative vision. By peering down at the work, the viewer becomes one of the people on the periphery of the artist’s bullfight.
“You’re the spectator,” Garcia said. “You’re the audience.”
Personal aspects of Picasso’s life also emerge, from colorful platters depicting his beloved pet goat Esmeralda to the women featured on many of the ceramics, who look much like his wife, Jacqueline Roque, whom he met at Madoura Pottery in 1953. She became his most famous muse, with Picasso reportedly painting as many as 400 portraits of her during their 11 years of marriage.
As the artist experimented more with ceramics, he began using them as canvases, creating starkly realized portraits on red earthenware plaques. “Woman’s head with Crown of Flowers” and “Little Bust of a Woman,” both dating to 1964, depict a woman with distinctively shaped eyebrows highly reminiscent of Jacqueline’s black, bold ones.
The quiet “Man’s Face” from 1968, while not explicitly labeled a self-portrait, bears a striking resemblance to the artist himself.
“It’s so important to have something like this in Omaha,” Garcia said. “It’s such a unique experience. You can look at images of a Picasso work in a classroom or in a book, but there is nothing to replace standing in front of an original piece of art. These are such important works to see, and I hope people take advantage of them.”
