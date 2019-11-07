AP_051123012174

Polish-born pianist Emanuel Ax, who now lives in New York, performs during a concert at the Lucerne Festival Piano in Lucerne, Switzerland, on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2005. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS/URS FLUEELER

Classical pianist Emanuel Ax will be the guest artist for the Omaha Symphony Gala this season.

Symphony officials announced Thursday that Ax will perform Johannes Brahms’ Concerto No. 2 at the March 21 concert, which will raise funds for the orchestra’s community engagement and education programs.

Ax, 70, has been a sought-after soloist since he won the first Arthur Rubinstein International Piano Competition in Tel Aviv in 1974. He followed that honor by winning the Michaels Award of Young Concert Artists a year later and the coveted Avery Fisher Prize four years after that.

He frequently collaborates with iconic cellist Yo-Yo Ma, with whom he has performed at Carnegie Hall. Ax also has worked with a number of other celebrated artists, including pianist Peter Serkin and violinist Isaac Stern. Ax also has won seven Grammy Awards.

Concert-only tickets, starting at $25, will go on sale Nov. 18 at omahasymphony.org or 402-345-0606.

Premium Gala tickets now are on sale, including valet parking, cocktail hour, dinner and seating at the concert. Contact Deanna Garcia at 402-661-8578 for more information or visit the symphony website.

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

