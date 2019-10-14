One letter dropped from an Omaha company's name wound up costing a "Jeopardy!" contestant last week.

Jessica Garsed answered "What is Omaha Steak?" instead of "Omaha Steaks" in an episode on Tuesday. The flub cost Garsed, a librarian from Maine, $1,600.

Omaha Steaks noticed and decided to donate the dollar amount of the mistake to the charity of Garsed's choice. She selected the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor, Maine.

"We thought this was a great opportunity to have some fun and at the same time, do something important," said Todd Simon, senior vice president and family owner.

On the show, Garsed's question was in response to a reply from the category "Meat Industry Hall of Fame." It said "Nebraska's Alan Simon made his fortune with mailable beef from this company." 

Her answer was accepted initially. But after the commercial break, they corrected it and penalized her the $1,600 sum.

She competed for four days and took home $52,199.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

