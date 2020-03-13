Hansen 2 (copy) (copy)

Ben Levi Ross as Evan Hansen in “Dear Evan Hansen.” The musical was scheduled to come to Omaha next week but has been canceled.

"Dear Evan Hansen," a popular Broadway touring show, won't come to Omaha's Orpheum Theater next week.

The musical, which was to be here from Tuesday through March 22, has been canceled. It is one of several productions that won't go on as scheduled to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Omaha Performing Arts officials said late Friday afternoon. 

Two Friday shows, Yellowjackets at the Holland Center and One Night of Queen at the Orpheum, were scheduled to go on as planned.

Other postponed events include:

  • "Rise Above: 1st Anniversary Gala," a Nebraska Brass Band concert in honor of those who helped in Nebraska and Iowa flood relief, at the Holland on Saturday
  • Bob Weir and the Wolf Bros., originally Sunday at the Orpheum but now rescheduled for Oct. 14
  • Comedian Jeanne Robertson, March 22 at the Holland
  • Gina Chavez, March 27, 1200 Club in the Scott Recital Hall at the Holland
  • A Capella Live, April 3, Holland
  • Alice Cooper, April 7, Orpheum
  • Celtic Women, May 28, Orpheum

O-pa officials hope to resume regular programming on April 1, except for the April and May acts listed above.

Tickets for "Dear Evan Hansen" will be automatically refunded to credit card accounts within seven to 10 business days. Patrons who paid with cash or checks should email ticketomaha@o-pa.org.

President Joan Squires said O-pa is working to reschedule artists and performances.

"We know that the role the arts and live performances play in raising spirits and inspiring us is more important than ever during difficult times," she said in a press release.

Refunds are only available for tickets purchased through Omaha Performing Arts and Ticket Omaha. O-pa officials said ticket holders will be notified by email with details through what might be a long rescheduling process.

