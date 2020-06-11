Majestic Cinema of Omaha will be one of the first six Marcus Theatres locations in the country to reopen after closing for the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater, near 144th Street and West Maple Road, will open on June 19 and operate under new health and safety features that follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, company officials said in a press release

“We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen, provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres.

Employees will undergo temperature checks and will be required to wear masks. Guests will be asked to wear masks and stay home if they don’t feel well. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the complex, which will be cleaned more frequently.

Majestic will be open Friday through Tuesday at first, and every ticket will be $5. Seats still will be reserved.

The theater will be showing movies that were popular when it closed in March, such as “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bad Boys for Life,” Jumanji: The Next Level” and “The Invisible Man.” Showtimes and tickets will be available online.

Classic movies such as the “Harry Potter” series also will be in the mix.

When film companies issue new releases, the theater will revert to its previous prices.

Concession stands will be open, but moviegoers are strongly encouraged to order food online or through the theater app to reduce contact.

The 15 most iconic cars in movie and TV history

elizabeth.freeman@owh.com, 402-444-1267

Tags

Betsie covers a little bit of everything for The World-Herald's Living section, including theater, religion and anything else that might need attention. Phone: 402-444-1267.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email