Majestic Cinema of Omaha will be one of the first six Marcus Theatres locations in the country to reopen after closing for the coronavirus pandemic.
The theater, near 144th Street and West Maple Road, will open on June 19 and operate under new health and safety features that follow Centers for Disease Control guidelines, company officials said in a press release
“We know people are eager to return to theaters for movies on the big screen, provided they feel confident that we’ve created a safe and comfortable environment,” said Rolando Rodriguez, chairman, president and CEO of Marcus Theatres.
Employees will undergo temperature checks and will be required to wear masks. Guests will be asked to wear masks and stay home if they don’t feel well. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the complex, which will be cleaned more frequently.
Majestic will be open Friday through Tuesday at first, and every ticket will be $5. Seats still will be reserved.
The theater will be showing movies that were popular when it closed in March, such as “Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Bad Boys for Life,” Jumanji: The Next Level” and “The Invisible Man.” Showtimes and tickets will be available online.
Classic movies such as the “Harry Potter” series also will be in the mix.
When film companies issue new releases, the theater will revert to its previous prices.
Concession stands will be open, but moviegoers are strongly encouraged to order food online or through the theater app to reduce contact.
