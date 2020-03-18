The Joslyn Art Museum is closed. So, too, is the Union for Contemporary Art, Kaneko, the Bemis Center, Gallery 1516, Hot Shops, the Artists’ Cooperative and most other small art galleries. Everyone is doing their part to social distance and flatten the curve. But art is what makes our souls sing and our hearts glad. It’s what often keeps us moored in trying times. Right now, we need art more than ever.
Since you can’t get out to view art in person, we’re bringing art into your homes with a listing of art-themed TV shows and movies available on multiple streaming platforms. Here are some of my favorites, which include everything from comedy to drama to animation.
‘How to Steal a Million’
It might not be one of Audrey Hepburn’s most well-known films, but she and Peter O’Toole crackle with chemistry in this 1966 comedy. Hepburn plays the glamorous Nicole, whose father is a Parisian art forger. When one of his sculptures, a world-famous “Cellini Venus,” goes on view in a Paris museum, Nicole has to steal it, lest his crimes be detected. She enlists the dapper Simon, played by O’Toole, to pull off the perfect art heist. Bonus: Hepburn is gorgeous in Givenchy, and O’Toole is at his suave best.
Available to rent or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime
‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’
This 2003 adaptation of Tracy Chevalier’s blockbuster novel of the same name features Colin Firth as Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer and Scarlet Johansson as Griet, a young maid who comes to work for his family. When a wealthy patron commissions a portrait of Griet, Vermeer spends hours with the keenly intelligent young woman to create the iconic painting. Sexy, but understated, it’s a lively imagining of how the famous work came to be. Bonus: The entire film is suffused with light and echoes a Dutch masterpiece.
Available to rent or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime, iTunes
‘Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere,’ Season 1
If ever we needed “happy little trees,” it’s now. Join the “Joy of Painting” artist as he brings you through his “wet on wet” techniques to create calming landscapes. It’s a very zen experience, almost akin to meditation. Bonus: The scritch-scratch of his brush against the canvas is a trigger for anyone who gets relaxing ASMR tingles.
Streaming on Netflix
‘Big Eyes’
Based on a true story, this 2014 film stars Amy Adams as Margaret Ulbrich, the artist who created the “big eye” portraits that created a sensation during the 1960s. While the paintings became highly successful, Ulbrich didn’t. Her husband, Walter Keane (played by Christoph Waltz), claimed credit. The film chronicles how Margaret comes to self-realization and fights to receive credit as the true artist behind the work. Bonus: The film underscores just how much a man’s domain the art world is and gives women artists some shine.
Available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime, Vudu, iTunes
‘Loving Vincent’
This sumptuous 2017 film is oil-painted animation in the style of Vincent Van Gogh. The events follow Van Gogh’s mysterious death and one man’s attempts to get to the bottom of the genius’s supposed suicide. The storytelling raises questions about what actually happened, all against the backdrop of riveting visuals. Bonus: This is innovative filmmaking at its best, and makes viewers feel transported into a Van Gogh masterpiece.
Streaming on Hulu, available to rent or purchase on YouTube, Amazon Prime
1 of 20
In 1935, around neon's heyday, the family-owned company Signworks (then called Neon Products Co.) opened in Omaha. Their specialty was, of course, neon. Everything from big business signs to blinking billboards to behind-the-bar novelty items. The family even owned a neon car (pictured above). The car rode low because of the weight of all the transformers needed to light up the neon.
In this 2013 photo, workers were removing the Roberts sign and to replace it with Hiland Dairy at 2901 Cuming St. The Roberts sign was one of the oldest its maker, Signworks, established in 1935, had on file.
A lot of great signs, those quirky cornerstones that felt essential to their neighborhood, had to go when their businesses called it quits. Like Harry Watts Pet O'Mine Shop, which used to be at 42nd and Leavenworth.
Photos: 20 neon signs from Omaha's past and present
Neon's soft glow has a vibrant history in Omaha. Here's a look at some of the city's most iconic signage, along with some lesser-known neon.
SIGNWORKS
The neon on the Brodkey Jewelers building, formerly at 16th and Harney Streets.
SIGNWORKS
La Casa Pizzaria at 45th and Leavenworth Streets. The sign, featuring the mustachioed, mandolin-playing mascot Peppi, was designated a historical Omaha landmark in 2003.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bronco's at 4540 Leavenworth St.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Charlie Graham Body & Services at 42nd and Leavenworth.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Lace Laundry Cleaners at 50th and Leavenworth Streets.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sign at The Homy Inn.
Neon Jungle
Blue Line Coffee sign.
Neon sign created by Signworks for Joe Tess Place in South Omaha.
Signworks
Neon sign created by Karen Chaka of Neon Jungle for Omaha’s Kaitei restaurant.
Neon Jungle
Howard Street Wine Merchant.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Neon sign created by Signworks for El Dorado Restaurante Mexicano in South Omaha.
Signworks
Yoshitomo, 6009 Maple St.
JULIA NAGY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Neon sign created by Karen Chaka of Neon Jungle for Ralston's Village Bar.
Neon Jungle
Miller Electric Company sign at 2501 St. Mary's Ave.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sullivan’s Bar, at 40th and Farnam Streets.
MICAH MERTES/THE WORLD-HERALD
Rob Robertson, left, and Bob Buys of Omaha Neon Sign Company, watch as the Q from Qwest Center is taken away.
COREY PERRINE/THE WORLD-HERALD
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A lot of great signs, those quirky cornerstones that felt essential to their neighborhood, had to go when their businesses called it quits. Like Chu's Chop Suey House Cocktail Lounge on Center Street.
2020 Omaha Preservation Network
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.