Actor and former Nebraskan Michael Biehn will return to the state next month for a screening of "The Terminator" at Alamo Drafthouse in La Vista.
Biehn, who starred with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton in the 1984 film, will take part in a Q&A after the screening on Nov. 9.
Tickets for the event, which starts at 7 p.m., are $21.50.
Biehn was born in Alabama but grew up in Lincoln. "I basically consider myself a Lincolnite," he said earlier this year.
