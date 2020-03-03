John Dennison straddles the line between fine craft and high art. Hold one of his beautifully glazed casserole dishes, and you have a functional piece of stoneware. Stand in front of one of his delicately constructed masks, on the other hand, and you’re taking in a highly conceptual piece of sculpture.
Dennison is both artisan and artist, and he brings the skills of each to all his work, including the roughly 60 pieces that will be on view beginning this weekend at St. Cecilia Cathedral’s Sunderland Gallery.
Dennison avoids modern or postmodern rhetoric.
“Simple making, simple joy, simple truth,” he said. “This simplicity, coupled with a good deal of curiosity, fuels my work.”
That's evident in many of his functional pieces, like casseroles, mugs, vases and teapots. They’re simple, beautiful stoneware objects that stand out for their luminous glazes and playful surfaces.
Dennison’s ability to transform surfaces is particularly striking in his “Bowls Beyond Function” series, which he describes as “craggy and crawly.” These objects function as Dennison’s canvas, a surface on which he explores color, texture, theme and mood.
Distinguished by dry, mottled and roughly textured surfaces, they are the result of several applications and multiple firings of glazes, under-glazes, oxides and wax resist.
Titles often indicate the complex themes that Dennison finds intellectually appealing. For example, the “First Light Series,” which features bright sunbursts and rays, is his romantic interpretation of “Let there be light” from the opening lines of the Bible.
Complex and heavily decorated with imagery, the bowls beg sustained viewing to capture all the details and nuances. They can’t, however, be used for soup or cereal.
“Even though I rely on a functional shape, these bowls are, for all intents and purposes, sculptural in nature,” he said.
Dennison’s love of literature inspires other sculptural works, particularly his masks, which, in addition to literary allusions, often contain religious icons, political references and pop culture elements.
“My masks are very thematic,” he said. “They deal with moral, political and ethical issues, and I hope that people take away an appreciation and maybe even an understanding of the issues that they address.”
Adorned with towering headdresses and wearing inscrutable expressions, the masks are densely layered with miniature sculptures that reference and explore morality, race, music, modern media and other subjects.
Dennison began making the masks early in his career. At one time, they evoked ideas of the primitive, elements of the sea and even the darkness of the human spirit. While still touching on similar themes today, the masks also delve into other issues, such as the morality of constructing border walls and water conservation. They also frequently reference literature, with nods to Homeric works and Greek and Roman mythology.
Study one of Dennison’s headdresses, and items like birds, jugs, faucets, pitchers and even small faces emerge from the mass of clay topping the enigmatic, implacable expressions. Small teapots, in particular, abound and are one of the artist’s favorite items to integrate into his work.
“On the simplest level, tea has a communal aspect. You’re drinking and discussing when you drink it together,” Dennison said. “In terms of pottery, teapots are important. It’s what potters do. I take that functional idea and include it as a design element. What’s interesting is that a lot of people don’t even notice them.”
Despite such different pieces, there is a common element that links all of the artist’s work: his medium.
“In essence, working with clay provides me the opportunity to explore my loves," he said. "Whether it is making bowls, teapots or masks, each brings new opportunities to find truth in ‘making by hand.’ ”
Cathedral Cultural Center Sunderland Gallery, St. Cecilia Cathedral, 701 N. 40th St. “John Dennison: Pottery.” Opening reception: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Through April 12. Gallery hours: noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. Admission: Free. cathedralartsproject.org/cultural_center or 402-551-4888.
