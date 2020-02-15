Staffers at the Blue Barn Theatre say something about Will Eno’s “Wakey, Wakey” fostered a remarkable creative collaboration.
Perhaps it was the script’s wealth of ideas about living, being kind, being alert for miracles and facing the unknown with courage. Perhaps it was the theater’s reputation for being open to varying viewpoints and lots of ideas. Likely, it was both.
Whatever it was, working on the show was a great experience, team members say.
This show has me pondering the power of theater because I’ve heard varying reactions to it. The one consistent thing, I believe, is that it made people think — about loved ones, about cherished memories, about life.
Plays, of course, have the same effect on those who create them as those who watch them.
The difference is that the audience has 70 minutes (and however long afterward) to consider the show’s meaning. The creative team behind the show has longer to contemplate the same thing, figuring out how to present it.
In this case, that time resulted in an insightful, thought-provoking and uplifting production that’s still onstage at the Blue Barn.
I talked to the people behind the show before I saw “Wakey, Wakey.” In that conversation, I learned a lot about how plays affect the people who work on them, how they bring them to life and how the process affects the team and its interactions.
The “Wakey, Wakey” journey began when Blue Barn artistic director Susan Clement-Toberer started reading scripts to put together the 2019-20 season. Barry Carman, the theater’s director of community engagement and dramaturgy, suggested Eno’s play.
“I’m really fond of Will’s voice,” Carman said. “We’ve done three of his shows. I knew on the first read that it would take a miracle team (to produce), and I knew we had those people. It would take a cohesive effort.”
Clement-Toberer was on board almost immediately.
“It was the first show I said yes to for this season,” she said. “(Eno) has an important voice.”
Carman was established as the director, the Blue Barn had just hired Bill Kirby as a full-time resident creative and technical director, and longtime Omaha scenic artist Craig Lee was engaged for his first turn as a set designer. Director of production and props master Amy Reiner was also on the team.
The script is about Guy, a man in a wheelchair who has something to say and perhaps not a lot of time to say it. A woman, Lisa, is with him for part of his time onstage. His observations and pronouncements are simple, but perhaps profound. Everyone will take something different away from the experience.
The team got to work studying the script and having brainstorming sessions. Its harmony became apparent early on.
After reading the play and realizing how reactions would vary depending on the backgrounds and statuses of audience members, Lee realized that he wanted his set to be ambiguous.
It turns out that he was on the same page as Carman before they even discussed it.
Kirby, meanwhile, was inspired by the collaboration to write original music for the show. He wasn’t sure how good it was.
“I don’t consider myself a composer,” he said.
But other team members were impressed.
“Don’t let Bill sell himself short,” Carman said. “It is really well done.”
Reiner was lauded for her ability to make sure that all the little things got done, from scheduling to props to a hundred other tasks.
As director, Carman was the moderator. He helped the team consider what the play had to say.
“It’s tricky because it doesn’t rely on plot or dramatic action,” he said. “It’s easy to talk about themes: gratitude, interconnectivity, a million miracles, being fully present and awake and alive to the beauty and people around you.”
By all accounts, team members experienced some of these things in the collaborative process.
That’s not true everywhere, said Kirby, who moved to Omaha a couple of years ago. He spent 10 years as head sound engineer and resident sound designer at McCarter Theatre Centre at Princeton University.
“You hear a lot of horror stories about other places,” he said. “Everyone here makes our jobs better.”
That teamwork and professionalism have resulted in a production that has the potential to give you hope if you’ve been feeling hopeless. You have one more week to see it, and you should.
Wind Symphony concert will honor church shooting victims
A piece honoring the victims of the 2015 shooting at Mother Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina, is on the program for the Nebraska Wind Symphony concert Sunday.
“Of Our New Day Begun” by Omar Thomas pays tribute to the nine people who died in the shooting.
The concert, “In Two Places,” begins at 3 p.m. at the Omaha Conservatory of Music, 7023 Cass St.
The group will also play “Star-Spangled Banner (A Love Song to Our Country)” arranged by Jack Stamp, selections from “New England Triptych” by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer William Schuman and several other pieces.
Dr. Patrick Brown, saxophone instructor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, will be guest soloist. Guest conductor will be Dr. Adam Fontana, director of instrumental music at Bethel College in Kansas.
The Nebraska Wind Symphony Middle School All-Stars, about 20 saxophonists, will also perform.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors, and free for children under 12. For more information, visit nebraskawindsymphony.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.