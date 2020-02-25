Walk into Gallery 1516, and the first thing you notice is how strikingly different all the works on view are. “Spontaneity: 10 Nebraska Abstract Painters” is a show title that leads viewers to expect a straightforward showcase of abstract artists but surprises with the sheer diversity of approaches featured.
The exhibition was the brainchild of Beverly Todd, one of the 10 artists included in the gallery’s lineup.
“I felt that Nebraska needed to share its abstract artists with the public," she said. "There is a great diversity and richness here, and I thought we should bring together that diversity to celebrate and explore abstract art.”
In addition to Todd, “Spontaneity” includes work by James Bockelman, Dan Howard, Jerry Jacoby, Diane Lounsberry-Williams, Ann Pape, Larry Roots, Mark Sabaliauskas, Nancy Teague and JK Thorsen.
Understanding abstract art is a primary goal of the show. Viewers can sometimes grapple with appreciating abstract art, even though it traces its origins back to the late 19th century and enjoyed particular favor with critics and the public during its 20th-century heyday.
Todd acknowledges the genre can be challenging.
“You’re not looking at a cow or a barn," she said. "Abstract art takes you to a deeper space that’s very gestural. It’s like a ballet on canvas.”
Gallery director Patrick Drickey agreed.
“A lot of times people say, ‘My kid could do that.' I say, ‘If your kid can do that, you better encourage them!’ " he said. "This show gives you a better understanding of what abstract art is, from more representational images to pure expressionism.”
Avoiding comparing and contrasting the works is impossible. Stand in front of Howard’s “Summer - Nebraska, 1980,” and you’re struck by the landscape that emerges from the vigorously applied abstract strokes on the canvas. Switch gears to take in Jacoby’s “Spaces & Structure,” and you’re faced with a cubist exploration that employs geometric and architectural forms in bright, bold colors.
Both paintings are abstract, and yet they couldn’t be more different from one another.
How should viewers approach that kind of multiplicity?
Todd encourages the public to be open-minded.
“Look for the highs and lows and get caught up in the emotion,” she said. “I encourage people to sit or stand directly in front of a work. The longer you do so, the more details you discover in each piece of art. The physical and personal responses are each so different, and you really begin to notice them.”
Teague’s works “Blues Wonder” and “Into My Day” are two of Todd’s favorites. Vibrantly bright, the splashes of color embody the show’s title.
“Her work is so colorful and high energy,” Todd said. “She does everything with a palette knife, and when you look at her paintings, you feel the force of her work.”
In contrast, Lounsberry-Williams’ approach is more muted. Working in layers of oil paint and cold wax, the artist builds textured layers that are calming and meditative. “Coming Home,” created in a soft green, is a soothing painting that quietly works with the push and pull of shape, color and line.
The range of visual effects in the survey is what excites Drickey.
“There is such a variety of abstract art being created in the state,” he said. “This is as good as it gets — and it’s all here.”
Kim Carpenter
NEW THIS WEEK
Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, 724 S. 12th St. “Live @ Low End: Juanjosé Rivas.” A new performance from the sound artist’s “Plexus” series, an alphabet where each letter is a sound action based on different body movements. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Free. bemiscenter.org or 402-341-7130.
El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. "Picasso Public Guided Tour." A tour of the current exhibition of Picasso's clay works. 11 a.m. Saturday.
Also at El Museo: "Saturday Art Fun." Free art-making activities for the whole family. Noon Saturday. elmuseolatino.org or 402-731-1137.
The Frame Service Gallery, 3564 Farnam St. “New Work by JK Thorsen.” Features new work by the artist. Tuesday through March 31. 402-346-6130.
Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. “Bagels & Sometimes Bach Music Series.” A performance by the UNO Music Department Choral Area. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. gallery1516.org or 402-305-1510.
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. “Framing the Flame: Art That Ignites.” Writers Matt Mason, Ryan Boyland, Gina Keplinger, Fernando Montejano and Traci Schacht present poetry or prose in response to an artwork featured in “Fact and Fiction in Contemporary Photography.” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Also at Joslyn: “The Archaeology of the Native American Euroamerican Frontier Along the Missouri River.” Nebraska State Archaeologist Rob Bozell examines the ruins of Nebraska fur trading posts, military installations and Native American earth lodge villages. 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday. joslyn.org or 402-342-3300.
KANEKO, 1111 Jones St. “Generator Series: The State You're In.” An exploration of music and art by Nebraska-based creators, with a world premiere by composer Stacey Barelos, music by Mathew Fuerst, Dana Murray and Anothony Donofrio, poetry by Amanda DeBoer Bartlett and an art installation by Susan Knight. 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Members: free; nonmembers: $10; students: $5. thekaneko.org or 402-341-3800.
Link Gallery & Workshop, The Mansion at Blackstone, 144 S. 39th St. “Link Gallery & Workshop Co-op Member's Showcase.” Features the diversity of photography ideas and processes of gallery members. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. linkgalleryomaha.wixsite.com.
Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th St. “15th Annual Restore Nebraska Conference.” The two-day event unites homeowners, restoration experts, preservation lovers, government officials, developers and others in an interactive and educational forum focused on teaching and motivating attendees to preserve, restore and renovate older properties. 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets: $25-$50. restoration exchange.org.
Split Gallery, 2561 Leavenworth St. “Moonlight.” An art exhibition by creatives who explore artistic channels outside of their day jobs. 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday. split.gallery.
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “Blood at the Root.” Based on true events, the play by Dominique Morisseau recounts the story of the Jena Six, a group of black students charged with attempted murder for a school fight after being provoked with nooses hanging from a tree on campus. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Also at the Union: “Mental Health and the Creative Process: A Community Conversation.” Artists Thalia Rodgers and Patty Talbert share insights relating their creative practices to mental health, while Alisa Parmer, licensed therapist with Heartland Family Services, provides broader perspectives on mental and emotional well-being. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
Westside Community Conference Center, 3534 S. 108th St. “Thrifty Artist Garage Sale.” A garage sale of unused or little-used art supplies, tools, displays, easels, fabrics, paper, beads, books, yarn, patterns, wire, papier-mâché, canvas, frames and more. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. 402-390-3380.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.