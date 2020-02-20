20200221_new_filmstreams

Rachel Jacobson, the founder and executive director of Film Streams, in 2017.

Rachel Jacobson, the founder and executive director of Film Streams, is leaving the film/theater company for another position in Omaha.

Jacobson announced her departure Thursday in an emailed “Dear Friends” letter. Her last day at Film Streams will be in June, she said.

Film Streams, which has two theaters, screens new indie, documentary and foreign films, as well as well-regarded repertory classics.

The avowed film buff did not describe her new position except to say that it is “a position that will allow me to continue to work with many of you to enhance the cultural environment of our city.”

Film Streams operates the Ruth Sokolof Theater downtown and the renovated Dundee Theater in midtown.

Jacobson’s letter does not describe what comes next for Film Streams, but she said she was confident that it would be in good hands.

”I’m confident in leaving the organization fiscally strong and with the leadership of a phenomenal board and a smart, thoughtful, and mission-driven staff,” she said.

