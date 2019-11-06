College of St. Mary gallery's exhibit offers a lesson in the piano's history

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.1 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN STEADY THROUGH THE
WEEKEND.
&&
1 of 3
One of the pianos on display at “Piano Forte: Musical Oddities in Time,” at the College of St. Mary’s Hillmer Art Gallery.
There was a time from the mid-19th to at least the mid-20th century when any upwardly middle-class or upper-class home in the United States boasted a piano.
The musical instrument was the ultimate aspirational status symbol. It meant not only could a family afford a piano, it could also afford lessons to learn how to play it. Family members also had the leisure time to practice and play and, of course, they boasted a sophisticated appreciation of music.
With music more accessible than ever today, pianos aren’t quite the coveted objects they once were, but they are still prized for the beautiful music they make. College of St. Mary’s “Piano Forte: Musical Oddities in Time” highlights that by showcasing a rare collection of pianos and piano-like instruments, ranging from the first pianofortes of the 16th century to the modern-day piano. The exhibition also explores their design, engineering and history.
The collection is curated by Steve Misener, a piano collector, researcher and technician from Stockholm, South Dakota. His collection includes more than 130 pianos, organs and other related instruments and musical items. For “Piano Forte,” he transported 25 instruments that are more unusual and can be characterized as “musical oddities.”
These include instruments such as a 1575 Cabinet pipe organ, an 1815 Erard harp, an 1856 Steinway square piano, an 1875 McKenzie hammer dulcimer and even a Wurlitzer butterfly toy piano from 1930. Each reflects the age in which it was created and is every bit as historical as it is a musical marvel.
Misener’s story began at age 10, when he first became interested in music, history and mechanics and began taking piano lessons. In high school, he worked on pianos for shop class and then studied piano tuning and repair in college. After completing two apprenticeships, Misener opened his own business in 1980. His focus on piano restoration enabled him to begin seeking out and accumulating old and unusual pianos.
The collection is extensive and complete in scope. The oldest piece is a cabinet pipe organ tracing back to the late 1500s. About 35 other pianos were crafted before 1860. Many of the pianos and organs were made in the United States, while others were built in Germany, England, France, Canada and other European countries.
Misener’s collection allows visitors to appreciate the origins of the piano, originally dubbed a pianoforte, an instrument that could be played both softly (“piano”) and loudly (“forte”). Invented circa 1700, it was preceded by harpsichords, which essentially had only one volume: loud.
“At the time, it was really cutting-edge technology,” Misener said. “Harpsichords couldn’t be played soft and loud. The piano was revolutionary. It has 88 notes, and a composer could write music for an entire orchestra on just one instrument.”
The collector notes that at the beginning of the 20th century, a piano cost as much as an automobile, and it was one of the first items that could be purchased in installments.
“If you wanted music in your home, you had to bring it in,” Misener said. “It shows what people were willing to do to make that happen.”
While the exhibit has strong appeal for music lovers, viewers with a variety of interests will also find the history, engineering and design components of the pianos interesting. Several instruments are still in working condition, and viewers are invited to play them during the tours and/or listen to Misener play them. The collector also includes stories about the music industry of the time, relevant composers and details of the instruments’ previous owners during the tours.
“We’re excited to bring such a remarkable and historic exhibit to this campus,” said Lizzy Gilbert, director of major gifts at CSM. “It’s an opportunity that doesn’t come around often, so I’d encourage anyone who has an appreciation for the arts to attend the opening or take a personal tour.”
No matter which instrument strikes the strongest chord with viewers, one thing is certain.
“One of the things that stands out, as far as pianos are concerned, is that they all have a story,” Misener said.
College of St. Mary Hillmer Art Gallery, 7000 Mercy Road. “Piano Forte: Musical Oddities in Time.” Opening reception: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Through Dec. 23. Gallery hours: 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission: free. Schools and community buses are invited for tours, with free bus transport available on a first-come, first-served basis. csm.edu, stevemisenerpiano.com or 402-399-2456.
Sign up for the Go newsletter
This complete guide of local music, movies, dining and entertainment will have you weekend ready.
NEW THIS WEEK
Amplify Arts, Generator Space, “I borrow my comparisons from clay, being clay myself.” Features work by Sarah Hummel Jones and Erik Daniel White. Opening reception: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. amplifyarts.org or 402-996-1092.
Connect Art Gallery, 3901 Leavenworth St. “Visions in Abstract.” Features work by Ken Heimbuch. Opening reception: 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday. Through Nov. 30. connectgallery.net or 402-991-8234.
El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St. “Frida Kahlo’s Garden.” Presents an intimate look at the artist and the inspiration behind her world-renowned works of art. Saturday through Jan. 4.
Also at El Museo: “Frida Family Day.” Celebrate the works of Frida Kahlo with family activities. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. elmuseolatino.org or 402-731-1137.
Gallery 1516, 1516 Leavenworth St. “UNO String Faculty.” A concert by the Omaha Chamber Music Society. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. gallery1516.org or 402-305-1510.
Joslyn Art Museum, 2200 Dodge St. “5th Annual Lusk Lecture: Degas’ Little Dancer, Aged Fourteen, Revisited.” Gregory Hedberg, director of European Art at Hirschl & Adler Galleries in New York City, discusses the mysteries surrounding Degas’ famous sculpture. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Free.
Also at Joslyn: “Encountering the Saint John’s Bible: How the Bible Became the Bible.” Nicolae Roddy, an Eastern Orthodox biblical scholar, professor of theology at Creighton and visiting professor of biblical archaeology at the Center for Jewish Studies at the University of Bucharest, Romania, discusses the process by which selected oral and written traditions came to be shaped into a grand narrative of Israel’s past. 2 p.m. Sunday. joslyn.org or 402-342-3300.
Joslyn Castle, 3902 Davenport St. “Historic Home Tour, Boutique, and Preview Party.” Features a tour and boutique in the castle and a tour of four historic properties: the Henninger home, the Alderman home, St. Cecilia Cathedral and Cultural Center and the new St. Barnabas Parish House and Rectory (the historic Offutt-Yost home). 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. joslyncastle.com or 402-595-2199.
Kaneko, 1111 Jones St. “Creative Mornings: Lost.” Features singer/songwriter Jocelyn. 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Friday. Free.
Also at Kaneko: “Influence: Public Tour.” A tour of the current exhibition. 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Members: free; nonmembers: $5. “Artist Talk: Tony Berlant.” An evening of enlightenment on Berlant’s creative process, behind-the-scenes information and a deep dive of the concepts of Berlant’s work, featured throughout the current exhibition “Influence.” 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. thekaneko.org or 402-341-3800.
Project Project, 1818 Vinton St. “New Work: Joe Addison & Alex Jochim.” Abstract photographs by both artists. Opening reception: 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Through Dec. 7. facebook.com/projectprojectomaha.
Ralston Arena, 7300 Q. St. “Autumn Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair.” Features work by hundreds of national artists and crafters. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. hpifestivals.com.
Split Gallery, 2561 Leavenworth St. “Layered.” New work by Nicholas Pella and Brooke Sperry. 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. split.gallery.
Union for Contemporary Art, 2423 N. 24th St. “Rowdy Boys Zine Co. Presents: Why Accessibility Matters.” 2019 Union Fellows Andrea and Daphne of Rowdy Boys Zine Collective and Shelby Seier of All Kinds Accessibility Consulting explore the necessity of accessible spaces and how to incorporate access into events. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Free.
Also at the Union: “Tell Martha Not to Moan.” A new play by Clinnesha D. Sibley centering on a family home in Detroit in 2007 as the presidential election campaign plays out on the national stage. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. u-ca.org or 402-933-3161.
UNO Art Gallery, Weber Fine Arts Room 129, 6001 Dodge St. “Closing Reception — Witness: The Art of Samuel Bak.” A reception in conjunction with the Sam and Frances Fried Holocaust and Genocide Academy and The Schwalb Center for Israel and Jewish Studies. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday. unomaha.edu or 402-554-2796.
1 of 72
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
Photos: Thought-provoking murals enrich Omaha walls and buildings
Omahans sure love their murals. Check out these pieces of art — space aliens, octopuses and vegetables, oh my! — you can find all over the city.
1 of 72
A mural painted on the alley side of the O street apartments in South Omaha.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
Linda Williams, right, walks past a mural while giving a tour of north Omaha at 24th and Lake Streets with Restoration Exchange Omaha on Aug. 2, 2013.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A hand-painted mural of a brick alleyway in Tuscany is in the Cast Iron Bistro & Venue.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Children run past a mural depicting Jesus with children at Augustana Lutheran Church on July 12, 2017.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A small portion of a mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Bohemian Cafe mural on the side of the building at 1406 S. 13th St.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Eileen Hill walks past a mural near the intersection of Park Avenue and Leavenworth Street on Sept. 13, 2012.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cars pass the grain elevator mural on Interstate 80 in Omaha on May 23, 2012.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Craig Lee steps back for perspective while painting his 10-year-old yellow lab, Georgia, into a mural near the corner of 35th and Center Streets on July 17, 2012.
REBECCA S. GRATZ/THE WORLD-HERALD
Weston Thomson, education director for The Kent Bellows Studio and Center for the Visual Arts, works on a new mural painted to commemorate the Gifford Park community at 33rd and California streets on Sept. 21, 2013.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lisa Kalantjakos, 50, with the non-profit called WhyArts, puts finishing touches on a mural on the backside of Tip Top Thrift Shop Inc. in Benson near 60th and Maple streets on June 5, 2014.
BRYNN ANDERSON/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural by Richard and Rebecca Harrison of A Midsummer's Mural on the west side of the Koenig|Dunne Divorce Law offices. The mural is intended to represent the diversity and vibrancy of the 13th Street neighborhood and can be seen at 1266 S. 13th St.
MARK DAVIS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The mural "Fertile Ground," located in north downtown Omaha.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERAL
The "Homer" mural is located in the alley behind the Pizza Shoppe in Benson, 6056 Maple St.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
"The Mother’’ in the Benson Business District portrays Mother Nature as the trunk of a tree. It was a collaborative effort by Renee Ledesma and Jasmine Ruch.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The "Hitchcock" mural located on west side of Film Streams in downtown Omaha.
HOWARD K. MARCUS/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural, titled "Community Visions," is one of several in an underground parking area at the UNO Community Engagement Center. The series was painted by a six-person team of Omaha high school students and adult artist mentors, including UNO student Hugo Zamorano.
THE KENT BELLOWS PROJECT
Runners and walkers run past the Fertile Ground mural during the Color Vibe 5K in downtown Omaha on April 18, 2015.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The iconic mural at the original Jams restaurant off 78th and Dodge Streets stretched the length of the restaurant. It was auctioned off in 2015 after the restaurant was sold in 2014 and then renovated.
JAMES R. BURNETT/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural created by ten men from the Sienna-Francis House hangs at American National Bank near 90th and Dodge Streets.
MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Peter Wheeldon, top, and Alex Thatcher with Heartland Scenic Studio hang the mural on a wall below the tree. Salvation Army's tree of lights display at American National Bank, 90th and West Dodge Streets, will include a 16' x 48' mural painted by Jeremiah Neal, a formerly homeless person who works at Immanuel Village as a dishwasher.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
Artist Richard Harrison stands outside of the Lithuanian Bakery, 5217 S. 33rd Ave., on March 11, 2016. The mural on the building is called, "Sieninis Paveikslas." The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This is the "Magic City" mural located at 24th and N streets. The South Omaha Mural Project aims to create a series of 10 murals depicting the cultural traditions of immigrant groups who have settled in South Omaha neighborhoods.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jack Koraleski, acting CEO and president of Union Pacific, in the lobby of Union Pacific headquarters in downtown Omaha. The mural behind celebrates Union Pacific's history and their 150th anniversary.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Mexican Heritage Mural on El Mercado building, 4913 S. 25th St.
CONNOR CAHILL
People work on a mural by Artist Christine Stormberg on July 28, 2016, near N. 30th and State Streets in Florence.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural, painted by 2010 Bryan graduate Hugo Zamorano, graces the Rubicon AgroBox at Bryan High School.
ERIC TAYLOR
A close-up view of an eye mural by Maggie Weber in the Benson business district.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A photo of the mural at 36th and W Streets celebrating Croatian immigrants.
EMILY NITCHER/THE WORLD-HERALD
Betni Kalk was the mentor for this mural on the silos near 35th and Vinton Streets. She worked with a group of students through Joslyn Art Museum’s Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Betni Kalk did this mural at 31st and Parker Streets for the Prospect Village neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Daria Hlazatova is known for her magical murals. This is also in Benson.
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Avanza mural near 29th and Leavenworth Streets was done by Mike Giron, Rebecca van Ornam and Richard Harrison.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Maggie Weber’s "Sedusa" located on 45th and Leavenworth.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
This mural by Chor Boogie, at the Salem Food Pantry, is one of several near 24th and Burdette Streets.
THE WORLD-HERALD
Murals on Leavenworth Street by Maggie Weber range from a welcome to the Morton Meadows neighborhood on 42nd Street to “Sedusa’’ on 45th Street, with its giant snakes and Medusa-type figure. “I love public art because it is so accessible,’’ Weber said.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street in Omaha.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The First Nation Bank of Omaha mural sign visible from the rooftop.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
A piece of art by Boris T. Bally titled, Converging Ripples, is a mural using street signs displayed on the Jewish Community Center.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A staircase mural created with Joslyn's Kent Bellows Mentoring Program.
KILEY CRUSE/THE WORLD-HERALD
David Brice takes a photo of the Reggie LeFlore mural titled "The Ancestor, The Identity, and The Seed" on the southwest corner of 24th and Ohio Streets on Oct. 6, 2018.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The mural at Omaha Fire Station 31, located at 4702 S. 25th St.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A man riding a motorcycle while wearing an American flag helmet travels past an artistic vote mural on South 10th Street in South Omaha on Sept. 25, 2018.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Neil family of Gretna — Jill and Mike with their children 14-month-old, Syrus, Ashton, 13, Hailey, 9, Kailyn, 12 — walk past a large mural while arriving at Werner Park for the game between the Kansas City Royals and the Omaha Storm Chasers in Papillion on March 25, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A historical mural painted on the north side of Florence Hardware, 7915 N. 30th St. The handprints along the bottom belong to students of Florence Elementary.
RICH JANDA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural in the Benson neighborhood.
THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural painted on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Leavenworth Street mural depicting a snake.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
Another Leavenworth Street mural.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural painted on the side of Barrett's Barleycorn Pub & Grill, 4322 Leavenworth St.
MARJEY DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting a bike, located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
An abstract art mural located along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
An octopus mural located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting vegetables and fruit along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A vegetable mural located on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting fruits and vegetables on a building along Leavenworth Street.
MARJIE DUCEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
A mural depicting fruit and vegetables on a building along Leavenworth Street.